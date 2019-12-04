The Virgin Islands welcomed two AARP dignitaries this week, attending events on both St. Thomas and St. Croix to present community leaders with the prestigious Andrus Award and to witness the unveiling of an AARP Community Challenge.

Alma Winkfield of St. Croix and Scott Bradley of St. Thomas were presented Tuesday with the prestigious award during a ceremony held at the newly opened Ritz-Carlton Resort on St. Thomas. The award, named after founder Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, is the highest honor a volunteer can receive from the organization.