Scott Bradley, left, accepts the 2017 Andrus Award from AARP-V.I. State Volunteer President Corinne Plaskett and AARP-V.I. State Director Troy de Chabert-Schuster at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas, on Tuesday.
Alma Winkfield discusses her bike path project Tuesday.
The Virgin Islands welcomed two AARP dignitaries this week, attending events on both St. Thomas and St. Croix to present community leaders with the prestigious Andrus Award and to witness the unveiling of an AARP Community Challenge.
Alma Winkfield of St. Croix and Scott Bradley of St. Thomas were presented Tuesday with the prestigious award during a ceremony held at the newly opened Ritz-Carlton Resort on St. Thomas. The award, named after founder Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, is the highest honor a volunteer can receive from the organization.
