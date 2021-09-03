Terminally ill and elderly residents in the Virgin Islands will have preference in having their civil suits heard, thanks to a bill whose passage was advocated by the AARP.
Bill No. 34-0076, now Act No. 8468, amends existing statutes to grant seniors and the terminally ill preference in civil actions. The V.I. Legislature voted in favor of the bill during its Aug. 3 legislative session, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed it into law on Aug. 16.
According to a Wednesday statement from AARP State Director Troy de Chabert-Schuster, the organization initially testified during the Committee on Rules and Judiciary hearing in favor of the bill being passed. It was sponsored by Sens. Janelle K. Sarauw and Alma Heyliger Francis and co-sponsored by Carla Joseph.
“Bill 34-0076 will serve to change the quality of life of the elderly and terminally ill,” de Chabert-Schuster said. “The bill, which is now law, gives back Virgin Islanders confidence in the V.I. legal system.”
According to the AARP, the amended law will help reduce the length of civil proceedings for vulnerable Virgin Islanders, noting that it “provides a mechanism to accelerate hearing a civil case of older and terminally ill citizens and lessens the impact of delayed judgment.”
The organization noted the average length of time for the disposition for civil cases is more than 90 days, with many lasting 260 days or nearly three years before a judge hears the case. Further, it noted that civil cases in the Virgin Islands “can take over five years to resolve and this time works against access to justice by seniors and the terminally ill.”
“All too often, older Virgin Islanders or terminally ill people must cope with the stress they endure as they wait to get their affairs settled in court,” de Chabert-Schuster said.
“In addition, they struggle and live daily with the fear that they can pass away prematurely and before their case is settled.”