The V.I. Board of Elections has voted to have absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election mailed out as soon as possible, given the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. Postal Service and the potential for mail delays.
Board member Lisa Harris-Moorhead, who raised the issue at a recent board meeting, insisted that Virgin Islanders, particularly those living on the mainland, may be adversely affected by cost-cutting measures imposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Those measures include eliminating overtime pay for postal workers and holding mail when distribution centers are running late — both of which have resulted in mail delays, according to reports from the Associated Press.
Harris-Moorhead suggested that Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes start mailing out absentee ballots as soon as she receives them from the vendor, given that ballots must be returned to the Elections System no later than 10 days after the election.
“Once [Ms. Fawkes] gets the ballots, she can advise us that she has received them and send them out immediately,” Harris-Moorhead said.
Fawkes, who had originally agreed to mail out absentee ballots starting on Oct. 13, agreed to push back the date. She added, however, that a mail-out date needs to be established on the election calendar for planning purposes.
As such, the board voted to have absentee ballots mailed out starting Oct. 2. “If the ballots come in [before then], we can send them before,” Fawkes said.
She added that Virgin Islanders wishing to vote absentee should apply for absentee ballots as soon as possible to ensure early delivery. The board on Thursday approved the draft ballots for the General Election.
In other business, the board denied a request from the League of Women Voters of the Virgin Islands to receive funding to market and educate voters on a referendum question that will appear on the General Election ballot.
The question will seek voter approval to convene a constitutional convention to adopt the Revised Organic Act — or portions of it — as the constitution of the Virgin Islands.
The League requested $33,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to hire a public relations firm to conduct a media and marketing plan on the referendum question territory wide.
Board members balked, insisting the board should remain an objective body and not provide funding to an organization that may have a bias on the matter.
“Our job is to put [the question] on the ballot; that’s the board’s responsibility — to make sure it’s on the ballot and that it is correct on the ballot,” said Board Chairman Raymond Williams. “The education piece should not be borne by the board.”