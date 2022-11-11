Argument

Elections Board members Harriet Mercer, left, and Alecia Wells argue over whether Mercer improperly touched a numbered tag on one of the ballot boxes before counting of absentee ballots began Thursday at the Elections System office on St. Thomas.

 Daily News Photo/By SUZANNE CARLSON

The V.I. Board of Elections on Thursday began canvassing absentee ballots cast during the general election, with plans to continue counting Monday.

The results tallied so far did not change the order of the top seven vote-getters in the St. Croix Senate race, and incumbent Genevieve Whitaker is still in ninth place behind Nemmy Williams Jackson.

