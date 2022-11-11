The V.I. Board of Elections on Thursday began canvassing absentee ballots cast during the general election, with plans to continue counting Monday.
The results tallied so far did not change the order of the top seven vote-getters in the St. Croix Senate race, and incumbent Genevieve Whitaker is still in ninth place behind Nemmy Williams Jackson.
To retain her seat in the Legislature, Whitaker would have had to garner enough absentee ballots to surpass the 246-vote gap between her and the seventh-place finisher, former Sen. Diane Capehart. Whitaker added only 35 votes after 125 absentee ballots were counted Thursday.
There is still an outstanding balance of 240 absentee ballots left to be counted in the St. Croix District, according to the news release from the Elections System.
In the St. Thomas-St. John District, 222 absentee ballots were counted Thursday with an outstanding balance of 206.
Counting was briefly delayed by a dispute between board members Harriet Mercer and Alecia Wells, after Wells told Mercer to stop touching a numbered tag on one of the ballot boxes.
Mercer said she was trying to turn the tag over so she could take a picture of the number, and Wells told her to stop touching it because it wasn’t among those to be counted Thursday.
“There’s no need to even go over there today. I said don’t touch that. See the same thing you’re doing? You’re touching it. You should not touch it,” Wells said.
“It’s not moved correctly,” Mercer said. “Simple things you going to fuss about.”
The two women shouted at each other for several minutes as other board members pleaded with them to stop bickering and get to work.
“We should be verifying them to match. C’mon give me a break, ya’ll know how it goes,” Mercer said.
“You don’t know, that’s obvious,” Wells replied.
In the gubernatorial contest, incumbent Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. still has a significant lead over Independent challenger, Sen. Kurt Vialet.
As of Tuesday night, Vialet won 5,378 of the 10,830 votes cast on St. Croix, while Bryan had 4,502. In the St. Thomas-St. John District, Bryan won 7,042 of the 10,692 votes cast, while Vialet took only 2,548.
As of Thursday’s count, Bryan added 209 absentee votes to his overall total of 11,753, while Vialet added only 106, for a total of 8,032.
Broken down by district, Vialet won 69 of the 125 absentee ballots counted so far on St. Croix, while Bryan won 48.
On St. Thomas, Bryan won 161 of the 222 absentee ballots counted so far, while Vialet won 37.
Including Thursday’s absentee ballots, the total counted so far is 21,869, which represents a 54.8% voter turnout.
Bryan has won 55.96% of the overall vote, while Vialet has 38.25%.
Monday’s canvassing will continue on St. Croix at the Elections Office in Sunny Isle Shopping Center, and at the St. Thomas Elections Office in Lockhart Gardens upstairs from Banco Popular. Members of the public are invited to watch the process. Canvassing will also be streamed live online at vivote.gov.
