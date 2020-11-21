A 43-year-old man charged with attempting to import meth to St. Croix has an extensive criminal history that includes arrests and convictions in six different states, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Huston filed a motion Wednesday asking a federal judge to detain Jason Lee Current while he awaits trial, arguing that he is too dangerous to be freed from jail and is likely to flee prosecution.
Current appeared in court for a detention hearing Thursday where Magistrate Judge George Cannon Jr. ordered him to be detained without bond, finding that no combination of conditions of release could assure that he’ll appear in court.
Current, who is from St. Croix, was charged with attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a related conspiracy charge. His arrest came after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted a package sent from California to Current, and found 120 grams of methamphetamine and 341 grams of marijuana hidden inside children’s puzzle boxes, according to an affidavit filed by a Homeland Security Investigations special agent.
Federal agents replaced the drugs with fake narcotics, returned the package to the postal service with a tracking device, and recorded Current picking up the package in Sunny Isle on Nov. 10. He evaded capture for three days, and was taken into custody in Christiansted on Nov. 13.
Current has two outstanding warrants, one dated June 3, 2016 from Lexington, Va., for a probation violation pertaining to a drug case, according to Huston’s motion. The other is from July 16 from Kauai, Hawaii, for contempt of court for failure to appear at a scheduled hearing. In addition, Huston said Current has a criminal record in six states — California, Idaho, Washington, North Carolina, Virginia, and Hawaii — that has resulted in at least four convictions, including a 1999 grand theft conviction in Idaho, and three California drug convictions in 2007 and 2009. Huston noted that not all of Current’s arrests include dispositions entered in his criminal history report.
“This defendant recently relocated to the Virgin Islands, apparently as a result of his pending charges in Hawaii. Given the outstanding warrants, it is clear, that this defendant is an extreme risk to flee if given the opportunity,” Huston wrote.