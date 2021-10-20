A St. Croix man charged with attempting to import meth is scheduled to go to trial in February, after spending more than a year in jail.
Jason Lee Current, 43, was arrested in November and charged with attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a related conspiracy charge.
His arrest came after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted a package sent from California to Current, and found 120 grams of methamphetamine and 341 grams of marijuana hidden inside children’s puzzle boxes, according to an affidavit filed by a Homeland Security Investigations special agent.
Federal agents replaced the drugs with fake narcotics, returned the package to the postal service with a tracking device, and recorded Current picking up the package in Sunny Isle on Nov. 10, according to the affidavit. He evaded capture for three days, and was taken into custody in Christiansted on Nov. 13.
Current has been in pretrial detention ever since, after Magistrate Judge George Cannon Jr. ordered him to be detained without bond, finding that no combination of conditions of release could assure that he’ll appear in court.
Current is being housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
On Friday, Cannon scheduled jury selection to begin on Feb. 7 before St. Croix District Judge Wilma Lewis.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Huston requested that Current be detained without bond after his 2020 arrest, arguing that Current is too dangerous to be freed from jail and is likely to flee prosecution.
Current has an extensive criminal history that includes arrests in six states — California, Idaho, Washington, North Carolina, Virginia, and Hawaii — that has resulted in at least four convictions, including a 1999 grand theft conviction in Idaho, and three California drug convictions in 2007 and 2009.
At the time of his arrest, Current had two outstanding warrants. One dated June 3, 2016 from Lexington, Va., for a probation violation pertaining to a drug case, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court. The other was from July 16, 2020 from Kauai, Hawaii, for contempt of court for failure to appear at a scheduled hearing.
“Given the outstanding warrants, it is clear, that this defendant is an extreme risk to flee if given the opportunity,” Huston told the court.