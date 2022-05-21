ST. THOMAS — The Adult Continuing Education Program celebrated commencement Friday for 30 graduates, who heard words of encouragement from a former salutatorian who attended the program as an adult after dropping out of high school decades earlier.
Principal Alicia Leerdam said the program, known as “ACE,” is “open for everyone,” and there are five graduates who attended the school from 9th through 12th grade, while others come to the program for different reasons at different stages in their lives.
This year’s class motto was, “Standing Strong Through All the Storms.”
“Storms isn’t just hurricanes and natural disasters, the storm could be whatever caused you to derail your education. And you are sitting here, you reached your milestone, and that is telling me you weathered the storm,” Leerdam said.
She urged graduates to share their wisdom with others who may benefit from continuing education, and “let people know your struggles, if you want to. I’m asking you to let people know how to get into the program.”
The program also comes in a variety of forms, Leerdam said, including summer credit recovery, and studies are tailored to each student.
“We cater to you and your needs,” Leerdam said. She encouraged graduates to go on to attend college or find meaningful work.
“Please make an attempt to do something more with your life, don’t let this be the end,” Leerdam said.
Salutatorian Emerson Nicholas thanked God, and his “teachers, counselors, social workers, and all those I’ve encountered along this journey called life.”
He thanked his family and his mother in particular.
“Your hard work and diligence, coaching and prayers, have brought me this far,” Nicholas said. “I am forever grateful and I love you Mom.”
To his classmates, “we are a resilient class that have beaten the odds,” Nicholas said. “I want you to continue to press on, continue to dream big, and continue to set goals… I wish you much success in your future endeavors, and I leave you with these parting words: Be bold, be courageous, be your best. Wherever you go, go with all your heart.”
Valedictorian David Calixte also gave thanks to God, his family, and the teachers and staff at ACE, who helped them through the challenges leading up to graduation.
“We were fighting to find balance between work, school, and family. To add to the trouble and sacrifices, we experienced a global pandemic, and virtual learning was the only solution. It was a new and frightening experience to all of us, but today we are here,” Calixte said.
Calixte said he will be attending college and “pursuing my dream majoring in electrical engineering,” and encouraged his fellow graduates to pursue new challenges.
“These opportunities are now open to us,” and it is their responsibility “to help make the Virgin Islands a better place to live and work,” Calixte said.
Keynote speaker and 2018 ACE Salutatorian, Delroy Tatem, said that “each and every one of you was afforded a second chance at education, even myself.”
A calypsonian who wrote a song for the occasion, “We Say Farewell,” Tatem said his graduation ceremony “was one of my proudest moments in my life. I still can’t believe I received the second highest honor in my graduating class. Hard work really pays off.”
He was inspired to continue his education after attending a graduation ceremony and hearing from another adult.
“It was one of the best decisions that I ever made,” Tatem said. “My teachers were knowledgable, caring and dedicated. It was such an exciting time for me to learn new things at my age.”
After his 2018 graduation ceremony, Tatem said he was offered a scholarship to the University of the Virgin Islands.
But in October of 2018, Tatem, who was 53 years old at the time, was arrested by federal agents and charged with selling crack cocaine to an undercover officer.
“I made some very unwise decisions before attending ACE that caused me to sacrifice my freedom and scholarship to UVI,” Tatem said.
Stay away from illegal activities. I’m speaking from personal experiences,” Tatem said. “Something I did five years ago caught up to me 17 days before the statute of limitations was expired.”
He ended up serving eight months behind bars, and “that eight months in jail, I visited four prisons, OK? And I’m going to tell you guys, make wise decisions. And even if you make a bad decision, don’t let it keep you down,” Tatem said. “It’s just life. You are a human, and we make errors.”
He told graduates to find “responsible friends, spend quality time with your family, get an honest job. Do not give up.”