The V.I. Justice Department has spent $1 million on a temporary morgue facility for St. Croix, which is expected to arrive in the territory by the end of the month, ending the need to fly bodies from St. Croix to St. Thomas for autopsies, according to Acting V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs.

The 35th Legislature’s Committee on Homeland Security, Justice, and Public Safety met Tuesday to receive testimony from various agencies, and Thomas-Jacobs updated senators on the status of V.I. Justice Department operations.

