The V.I. Justice Department has spent $1 million on a temporary morgue facility for St. Croix, which is expected to arrive in the territory by the end of the month, ending the need to fly bodies from St. Croix to St. Thomas for autopsies, according to Acting V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs.
The 35th Legislature’s Committee on Homeland Security, Justice, and Public Safety met Tuesday to receive testimony from various agencies, and Thomas-Jacobs updated senators on the status of V.I. Justice Department operations.
The Office of the Attorney General has 157 total staff, including 93 in the St. Thomas-St. John district and 64 on St. Croix.
Thomas-Jacobs said more employees are needed to help fulfill the critical tasks involving criminal prosecutions, civil litigation, child support, the sex offender registry, medicaid fraud control, gaming enforcement, and the Medical Examiner’s Office.
The St. Thomas Criminal Division has 13 attorneys and there are 10 on St. Croix, but the department has only one attorney in the White Collar Crime division, and Thomas-Jacobs said they’re actively recruiting for additional staff.
After hearing testimony from Thomas-Jacobs, Sen. Alma Francis-Heyliger said she was impressed overall by the department’s efforts in several areas.
“And then it dawned on me a lot of these things happened under the old AG, and I thought to myself, I still don’t know why that woman got fired,” Heyliger said.
Heyliger said she has submitted legislation to petition Congress to make the Attorney General position elected by voters, rather than appointed by the governor, after Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. abruptly fired former Attorney General Denise George at the beginning of the year, ending her four-year tenure in the position.
Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. said Bryan’s complaints about George included problems with the St. Croix morgue and Medical Examiner’s Office.
“Please, let’s be able to get a handle on that particular situation,” he said.
The Medical Examiner’s Office has been in crisis mode, after reports of unsanitary conditions at the Luis Hospital morgue on St. Croix caused the Justice Department to start shipping bodies to St. Thomas for autopsy in July.
Between Oct. 1 and the end of December, the Medical Examiner’s Office picked up 70 bodies and performed 17 autopsies territory-wide, “including seven where the manner of death was declared to be homicide,” according to Thomas-Jacobs. “When needed, a resident of St. John supports the Medical Examiner’s Office by picking up bodies of persons who died in St. John.”
Thomas-Jacobs acknowledged that the department has been chartering flights to ship bodies from St. Croix to St. Thomas for autopsies at the government-owned morgue.
“After the autopsy is performed, the body is returned to St. Croix and turned over to the family. This process is generally a 24-hour turnaround. To date, 23 persons who died in St. Croix were transported to St. Thomas to be autopsied,” Thomas-Jacobs said.
She said they expect to receive a 2,400-square-foot modular Medical Examiner Office by the end of the month, and a little over $1 million has been spent to date. Thomas-Jacobs declined to say how much the unit will cost to install, as negotiations are ongoing.
The “temporary” facility’s life expectancy is 25 to 30 years, and is equipped with double bays so two autopsies can be performed at the same time, Thomas-Jacobs said. “The project should be completed and the modular morgue facility fully operational in about two and a half months after the structure arrives in St. Croix.”
At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr. said St. John doesn’t have a morgue or funeral home, “so it’s a disturbing situation that I totally understand.”
Sen. Dwayne DeGraff asked about the cost to ship bodies back and forth.
“It’s costly. We are working to resolve that situation and that’s why we’re working to get the modular facility in place,” Thomas-Jacobs said.
She said the cost of the flights has totaled $32,000 to date, plus $69,000 for the cost of the medical examiner.
Thomas-Jacobs said long-time medical examiner Francisco Landron is living in Puerto Rico and comes to the territory as needed, and two others are on call but there are currently no medical examiners living in the territory full-time.
Sen. Diane Capehart asked a series of questions about the procedures involved in processing a body, and asked why the medical examiners can’t travel to St. Thomas to perform autopsies.
Thomas-Jacobs explained that there are no suitable facilities on St. Croix where autopsies can be performed because the Luis Hospital facility “was no longer functional.”
“At this time, while we get that facility up and working, this is the best we can do, to have those individuals transferred to St. Thomas for an autopsy,” Thomas-Jacobs said.
Capehart also asked about the chain of custody when a body is picked up, and “who pronounces the death?”
Thomas-Jacobs said a technician or investigator will pick up the body, and on St. Croix, bodies are stored in a refrigerated container until they can be transported to St. Thomas.
“Isn’t the procedure that you should pick the body up, take them to the emergency room for a physician to pronounce the time of death?” Capehart said.
“Usually you have the EMTs that are on the scene that can determine the time of death. And also remember the Medical Examiner is a doctor, so the medical examiner can also determine the time of death once he communicates with the investigators,” Thomas-Jacobs said.
“A body’s not taken to the emergency room once it’s been picked up to determine the time of death,” Thomas-Jacobs said.
“I know legally a body should be brought to the hospital to be given the proclamation of death, correct?” Capehart said.
“That is not the case,” Thomas-Jacobs said.
Committee Chairman, Sen. Kenneth Gittens said he did his own research and “EMTs and paramedics still can’t determine time of death. What they do based on their information in the field is share information with the physician at the ER. Ok? But the Department of Justice should have known that.”
Gittens added that, “these things are very crucial in court and we should have known that, so EMTs are not determining deaths.”
Francis said he’s become frustrated with the lack of progress over his more than three decades in government.
“We keep having these circular discussions. Today we’re talking about the morgue and Act 7810, which was passed seven years ago in the 31st Legislature in regards to retrofitting our morgues. We got the one on St. Thomas done, on St. Croix, we’re still lagging behind in that respect,” Francis said.
Regarding the pronouncement of death, “legislation that we moved that allowed for hospice to be able to make those pronouncements and minimize the family having to re-grieve all over again by having their loved ones remaining there for hours and hours and hours. To this day, we still can’t get the rules and regulations completed, so we could address that particular issue. We keep having these circular discussions. We’re highly paid fo really just the purpose of doing the people’s work, and bringing them some relief, and we just keep talking and talking and talking and talking.”
Francis said he’s grown exasperated.
“It’s 34 years in government for me, and some time we’ve got to start being effective and efficient and be able to move from just this conversation piece and really move on to getting the people’s work done,” Francis said.
Senators also questioned Thomas-Jacobs on how the government is using settlements received from civil lawsuits in cases like the Takata airbag litigation and the case against Jeffrey Epstein’s estate and executors.
Thomas-Jacobs said the government “settled for $105 million,” in the Epstein case and have received about half of that amount, with the balance expected by the end of the year.
“So, do you know if that money is to come through for the Legislature to determine how it’s going to be spent, or if the governor is going to do it himself?” DeGraff asked.
Thomas-Jacobs said she doesn’t know, but “what I do know is that the settlement requires certain monies to be set aside for certain purposes.”
Thomas-Jacobs did not mention that attorney Linda Singer and the law firm of Motley Rice stand to receive over $23 million of the $105 million for their work on the Epstein case, under a contract with the Justice Department.
Thomas-Jacobs has not responded to questions from The Daily News about that contract.
Gittens also criticized the settlement agreement for including half of the proceeds of Little St. James, the island where Epstein abused women and girls for years before his August 2019 suicide.
“Rather than settling for money, that land should have belonged to the people, and not have an opportunity for someone else to come and purchase that place,” Gittens said.
Thomas-Jacobs said money from the sale of the island will be set aside specifically to help victims of sex crimes, and she hopes some of the remaining funds from the settlement can be used to construct facilities on St. Croix and St. Thomas so the Justice Department will no longer have to rent space.