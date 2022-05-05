TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Acting Premier Natalio Wheatley announced Wednesday a proposed unified government comprising the territory’s political parties.
The announcement followed discussions with U.K. Overseas Territories Minister Amanda Billing on a Commission of Inquiry Report recommendation to partially suspend the constitution, coupled with the arrest of Premier Fahie and BVI Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard in Miami on cocaine and money laundering charges.
Under what is being billed as historic, Wheatley said the Virgin Islands Party, the National Democratic Party and the Progressive Virgin Islands Movement, have agreed to propose a National Unity Government — with him as acting premier — to Gov. John Rankin. Each party, he said, would be represented in Cabinet “as this would give the best political representation of a government working closely with the Governor and United Kingdom on reforms, which must go well beyond the Commission of Inquiry recommendations.”
If accepted by Rankin, the move would pave the way for Opposition Leader and Eighth District Representative Marlon Penn of the NDP, to replace Health Minister Carvin Malone, a member of the VIP. Under the proposal, PVIM member and Second District Representative Melvin “Mitch” Turnbull would become the Minister of National Resources, Labor and Immigration, replacing Ninth District Representative Vincent Wheatley, also of VIP. Junior Minister of Trade Sharie De Castro would become minister of Education, Culture, Youth Affairs and Sports; Back Bencher Alvera Maduro-Caines would serve as Junior Minister for Tourism and Shereen Flax-Charles would continue to serve as Junior Minister for Trade, Economic Development with the added responsibility of Agriculture and Fisheries. The acting premier would be Finance minister and Neville “Sheep” Smith, would be acting speaker following the resignation of Julian Willock, a VIP member.
Wheatley said VIP At-Large Rep Malone will ensure that the people of the First District in particular, who are currently without representation, have a voice. Fahie is the First District representative.
Vincent Wheatley, as the representative of the 9th District, will continue to represent the interests of the people of Virgin Gorda and Anegada.
“We are stronger working together in this way, and I hope Gov. Rankin will accept and make the new appointments as required, once the necessary constitutional steps have been taken to initiate the process,” the acting premier said in a live broadcast. “I will update the public by the end of the week on his response and timelines.”
In regards to the recommendations of the COI, the acting premier said he and his political colleagues recognize that the urgent reforms needed cannot be delivered as things stand today.
“We must be honest about that. There needs to be a fundamental cultural shift in the way we handle the peoples’ business as a government,” he said. “There must be a new attitude in the way we do business.”
Wheatley was elevated to acting premier a week ago today by Rankin as news spread of Fahie’s arrest.
On Wednesday a Miami judge granted bail set at $500,000 for Fahie, but ordered a stay of his ruling as prosecutors continue to argue to hold him without bond, deeming him a flight risk.
The acting premier on Wednesday said that the “established institutions of good governance need more resources to do an effective job.
“New institutions will also have to be created to support good governance, including an independent Commission of Inquiry recommendations implementation body that is not a part of our existing institutional structures,” he said. “A National Unity Government is committed to making the financial resources available to advance and support the taking of these steps. Such a comprehensive approach is absolutely necessary because we must go deep and wide into our institutions and systems to fix them.”
Wheatley said a proposal, which will be released publicly, is being finalized on how the group will deliver reform.
“What I can say now is that change is going to be hard. It is going to be painful. People we know and care about will be affected, but we must take the necessary action needed to become the model democratic society we wish to see,” he said, adding “this is why we must come together as a community for the difficult period ahead.”
“If we take the tough decisions now, we will emerge much stronger as a territory with more robust political institutions, stronger systems of government, a world-class public service, and a strong economy in which there is great confidence in the services and products that we provide,” Wheatley said. “This is the moment for change and to set ourselves on a new trajectory of national development. With an ironclad commitment by a National Unity Government, we have what it takes to advance reforms in close cooperation with the Governor and in partnership with the United Kingdom.”
Milling, in a statement released Wednesday, noted that the COI report highlighted significant concerns around corruption, transparency and accountability.
“There is no getting away from this. Like many people have told me, this isn’t a question of whether something should be done, it is a question of what is done,” she said. “Action is needed now to strengthen the foundations of the territory; deliver a better public service; maintain a strong and resilient economy; and create better opportunities for the people of the BVI. This is what I heard you want during my visit.”
She added that there is an urgent need to “fix the systems, processes, laws and norms to ensure that money spent by the government – your money – is better spent on roads, education, hospitals and better public services and not misused as the COI has found.”
Milling, in the statement, said residents now have the opportunity to build a government that “delivers for its people in a fair, transparent, and accountable way” and that she would speak with both Rankin and Wheatley on how to tackle the issues that are “holding back” the development of the BVI.
“This must happen quickly. The people of the BVI deserve no less,” Milling said in the prepared statement. “You deserve a government which works in everyone’s interests, not just those of a few. A system which promotes and protects, not divides and instills fear. A future which is bright, not overcast by the dark shadows of crime and corruption.”
Wheatley on Wednesday also addressed what he termed a “recent development” that came to his attention about correspondence circulating on the Premier’s Office letterhead and stamped by the International Affairs Secretariat. The May 3 letter was in regard to to diplomatic immunity of Premier Fahie.
Wheatley said that both he and Premier’s Office Permanent Secretary Carolyn O’Neal-Morton, were “unaware” of the letter.
“It appears that the preparation and sending out of the correspondence were the actions of a rogue public officer, who acted without the authorization or the knowledge of myself as Acting Premier or the Permanent Secretary,” he said. “The content of this letter regarding diplomatic immunity for Hon. Fahie, does not reflect the position of the Premier’s Office or the Government of the Virgin Islands.”
O’Neal-Morton, he said, is working with Deputy Governor David Archer to have the matter immediately investigated and addressed without any delay.
Wheatley said he also spoke to Rankin, “who has assured me that he will act immediately.”