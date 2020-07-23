Acting St. Thomas-St. John District Police Chief Steven Phillip has been appointed to the position permanently, and Richard Velazquez has been promoted to serve as deputy chief, according to a news release.
“Chief Phillip is a 19-year veteran of the Virgin Islands Police Department. Prior to his assignment as the acting deputy chief, he was a deputized federal task force officer with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area initiative, where he worked collaboratively with agents from various federal law enforcement agencies. Chief Phillip has also been a member of the National Guard for 26 years,” according to the news release from police spokesman Toby Derima.