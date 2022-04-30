TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Acting Premier Natalio Wheatley said Friday he is not in support of a recommendation from the Commission of Inquiry to partially suspend the territory’s Constitution.
If implemented, he said, it would mean the BVI would not have local representatives as the House of Assembly would be dissolved and ministerial government temporarily ceased.
The proposed suspension, revealed at a press conference Friday by Gov. John Rankin, is one of “four overarching recommendations” out of a total of 45 outlined by Sir Gary Hickinbottom as part of his investigation into corruption within BVI leadership. The COI was requested by Rankin’s predecessor in January 2019.
Hickinbottom concluded that “the only way in which the relevant issues can be addressed is for there to be a temporary partial suspension of the constitution,” Rankin said at a Friday press conference called in the wake of the arrests of BVI Premier Andrew Fahie and another top BVI official in Miami on suspicion of money laundering, and conspiracy to import cocaine.
Hickinbottom, Rankin added, “accordingly recommends dissolution of the House of Assembly and the cessation for Ministerial Government for an initial period of two years. During that period, he recommends a Governor led administration …” with an advisory council that reflects “BVI civic society” and for the governor to “draw primarily on the pool of public servant talent in the BVI to advise and aid him.”
Wheatley, who Rankin a day earlier said would serve as acting premier following the arrest of Fahie, BVI’s Port Authority Director Oleanvine Maynard and her son Kadeem Manynard by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, said his government is not in favor of the partial suspension of the Constitution as it translates to “direct rule by the UK for at least two years.”
“I know that this will be of great concern to many persons and I, too, am very concerned about the recommendation,” Wheatley said. “What this would mean in real terms is that there would be no more elected representatives who represent the people of the districts and the territory in the House of Assembly where laws are made for our society.”
Further, he said “there also would be no Government Ministers to advance the public’s priorities or a Cabinet to approve policy. All of this authority would be vested in the Governor.”
He said he wrote to Rankin “and also shared with UK Minister for the Overseas territories, my initial thoughts on the recommendations as a whole from the standpoint of good governance and democracy” and that “in my view, these can be achieved without the partial or full suspension of the Constitution in which direct rule would apply.”
Rankin, at Friday’s press conference, said that Minister for the Overseas Territorires, Amanda Milling, will be in the BVI “to have these discussions with the BVI government, members of the Opposition and other key individuals.”
Wheatley meantime recommended that less drastic steps be taken.
“What I believe is in the best interest of the people of the Virgin Islands, is an enhanced cooperation mechanism or framework between the Governor and the Government to swiftly implement recommendations under a very tight timetable, without resorting to direct rule.,” he said. “These arrangements can be extended every 12 months until satisfactory progress is made. We already have some very good examples of good cooperation of this kind, including the Recovery to Development Agency and the Protocols for Effective Financial Management.”
Rankin, who received the COI report on April 4, announced last week that he would make further comments in June, after discussions with Fahie and other Cabinet officials.
He said that Fahie’s arrest on Thursday, however, made him decide “that it is now in the overwhelming public interest for me to publish the Commissioner of Inquiry at this point” to end speculation that COI Report and Miami arrests were “somehow linked.”
“That is not the case,” Rankin said.
During a question and answer period at Friday’s press conference, he was asked whether Fahie’s arrest and his release of the COI report were coordinated. Rankin reiterated his response in a statement a day earlier confirming Fahie’s arrest, that both he and U.K. officials learned of it that same day, after the U.S. government notified Great Britain as per protocol.
“I, like many of you have been shocked by the arrest of Premier Fahie with whom I have worked as Governor over the past 16 months,” Rankin said at the start of his press conference. “I know this community is a small but proud one, and I know you care deeply about the reputation of this great territory. Rule of law, transparency, accountability and good governance are and must be the foundations of a territory’s reputation.”
The recommendations, he said, “may give rise in due course to further steps, including in relation to criminal investigations.”
He urged residents to read the over 900-page report, which he said would be released publicly. The press conference was streamed live on the government’s Facebook page, and much of the comments were pro the Inquiry report. Among them were: “We are blaming the Commissioner of Inquiry and the UK when we really put ourselves there”; “We can’t blame the “Mother Country” for this” and “My Tola peeps — we do it to ourselves.”
Fahie, 51, and Maynard, 60, were in Miami to attend the Sea Trade conference earlier this week. They were arrested at the Miami-Opa-locka Airport where they’d gone to check out a purported $700,000 cash payment on an airplane that they believed was destined to the BVI, according to a DEA affidavit. The two, who were also scheduled to fly out of Miami that morning, met with individuals they believed to be representatives of a Mexican drug Cartel, but who in reality were a confidential source or “CS” that had been bilking Kadeem Maynard for information since last October, and an undercover DEA agent. Kadeem Maynard, who told the CS he had been drug-trafficking for 20 years, was arrested on St. Thomas.
His mother, according to affidavit, was recorded telling the CS that she knows Fahie would be “down with her” relative to illegal schemes, adding “you see with my premier, he’s a little crook sometimes ... he’s not always straight.”
Both Fahie and Maynard appeared in court Friday and the prosecution said it will move to hold them without bond as they’re considered flight risks. Fahie has hired a high-profile defense attorney, who was a former federal prosecutor in drug-trafficking cases. Maynard said she didn’t have an attorney, but the judge said he was reluctant to appoint one because it appears she could afford one, the Miami Herald reported.
A bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday and both will next appear in court on May 13 for arraignment at which time a judge will formally advise them of the charges to which they will be asked to enter a plea.
Fahie and Maynard are not the first Caribbean leaders to be arrested in relation to drug trafficking. In 1985, then-chief minister of Turks and Caicos, Norman Saunders was arrested by the DEA for violating drug laws and accepting $30,000 from undercover agents to ensure safe passage of Colombian cocaine through the island chain by permitting flights to refuel.
He was arrested along with his development minister, Stafford Missick. Saunders was eventually sentenced to eight years in prison. Missick was sentenced to one year in prison.