The Americans with Disabilities Act Office under the Office of the Governor has rescheduled its health and preparedness expo to Friday on St. Croix.
The “Disaster Preparedness in a COVID-19 Environment Expo” is geared to adults with disabilities and independent senior citizens. The event, which was held Sept. 6 on Thomas, was postponed on St. Croix with the passage of Tropical Storm Fiona. Friday’s expo will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of the Virgin Islands Great Hall in partnership with the Department of Human Services.
“The event will highlight local health and disaster preparedness efforts by these entities to include critical information you may need in the coming months, registration for free services including VI Alerts, WAPA alerts, VITRAN Paratransit services and more, COVID-19 and HIV testing, biometrics, education on monkeypox, sandbag distributions, “go bags” and what should be in them, procedures to both secure and store medication and equipment before, during, and after disasters, emergency radio demonstrations for people with and without hearing impairments, and much more,” ADA Coordinator Julien Henley said in a released statement.
Light refreshments and lunch will be provided, and personal protection equipment or PPEs and other health and disaster preparedness resources will be distributed at each station.
The first 100 members registering for and attending the event will also receive “resource swag bags, meals, and free transportation to and from the event site.”
The expo will also be live-streamed on Government House’s facebook page.
For more information on this event, call 540-377-1445 or email ada@go.vi.gov.
In addition to the ADA and Human Services, other government agencies and advocacy organizations represented include the Disability Rights Center of the Virgin Islands, the V.I. Association of Independent Living, VIUCED, VITEMA, FEMA, WAPA, Viya, viNGN, St. Croix Rescue, Frederiksted Health Care, V.I. Police, Office of Gun Violence and Prevention, Public Works, V.I. Department of Health, V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical and the American Red Cross.