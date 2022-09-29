The Americans with Disabilities Act Office under the Office of the Governor has rescheduled its health and preparedness expo to Friday on St. Croix.

The “Disaster Preparedness in a COVID-19 Environment Expo” is geared to adults with disabilities and independent senior citizens. The event, which was held Sept. 6 on Thomas, was postponed on St. Croix with the passage of Tropical Storm Fiona. Friday’s expo will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of the Virgin Islands Great Hall in partnership with the Department of Human Services.