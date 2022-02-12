Legendary radio host Athniel “Addie” Ottley has died, leaving behind generations of Virgin Islanders who will remember his warm voice and kind heart.
“I know the community has lost a great advocate. Many have lost a great friend. Family have lost a great member,” daughter Angela Ottley-Lewis said Friday.
Ottley was born on Nov. 19, 1941 — the oldest of 11 children to parents Iris and Aubrey Ottley.
On Nov. 19, his 80th birthday, Ottley announced a “semi-retirement,” resigning his position as president and chief executive officer of Ottley Communications Corp., which operates as WSTA 1340-AM on St. Thomas.
Ottley had taken a fall and was recuperating at his daughter’s Indiana home, where she built a studio so he could continue doing what he loved. At the time, Ottley said he would continue hosting WSTA’s popular “The Addie Ottley Morning Show” six days a week with Ottley-Lewis and granddaughters, Noelani and Olivia Lewis.
Ottley decided to retire after his final show on Jan. 28, ending the show he’d hosted for 50 years.
His death Thursday evening prompted a deluge of condolences and remembrances from friends, family, and public officials.
“I lost my best friend. I cherished my dad. People say, ‘Oh my gosh, I love how you guys banter on the radio together,’ and we have belly laughs here at the house when we’re not on the radio,” said Ottley-Lewis. “I’m still trying to grasp the fact that I’m not going to go downstairs and pinch him and laugh with him or make fun of something that he’s done.”
Broadcaster Lee Carle mentored Ottley from his start as a teen ham radio operator, and “I gave him his first radio job up at the V.I. Hotel, and I also trained a lot of people similarly. But he was sort of a standout, so I put him on the air in a thing called ‘Addie at Night,’” he said Friday.
Carle, a storyteller to the core, who last June celebrated his 91st birthday added: “I trained him. I taught him to drive,” and also encouraged Ottley to study in New York and Indiana.
“When he was up there at school in New York, we were very close,” Carle said. “I had him with me a number of times, meeting people, stars and things like that. And it was good for him because now he could begin to interview someone, maybe Sammy Davis, or singers, many of the singers, Nat Cole, people like that.”
Friend Jacqueline Callwood, who retired in 2012 as a Head Start teacher and is now the delivery driver for Forever Flowers, said Ottley affectionately referred to her as “The Flower Girl,” and their friendship blossomed when she asked to join on a family yacht trip.
She’d been feeling unwell, and “I really appreciated it,” Callwood said. “I was able to let down my hair, I was able to go in the water and swim and relax.”
Ottley “was born on this island and he loved the island and he also loved people,” Callwood said. “He tried his best to help everyone, no matter race, color, everything, he just tried his best to help. And if he couldn’t help, he would find someone to help you.”
“Addie was the embodiment of the maxim ‘Service Above Self.’ The magnitude of how he used his talent and radio station platform to be a beacon of hope and a voice of reason for the Virgin Islands is the one that is most engendered in the hearts and souls of Virgin Islanders,” University of the Virgin Islands President David Hall said in a statement. “One of my most cherished moments was calling him on his morning radio show to inform him publicly that the Board of Trustees of the University had voted unanimously to bestow upon him an honorary doctorate degree.”
Sen. Marvin Blyden was the first to release a statement as news spread of Ottley’s death Thursday night, and joined others including Senate President Donna-Frett Greogory, in honoring his memory.
“There is no way to adequately describe the importance and the impact that Addie Ottley had in this community,” Blyden said in a statement. “On an everyday basis, and especially in times of community crisis and natural disaster, Addie and his radio station, WSTA, provided a virtual lifeline for thousands and thousands of Virgin Islanders. Literally, there were many times, after Hurricane Hugo, Hurricane Marilyn, Hurricanes Irma and Maria and so many other occasions, when Addie was our only contact with the outside world and with each other. We will never be able to count the thousands of lives that Addie saved and touched simply by being the place where one could reach out and learn what was happening, or reach out and seek help when in need.”
Ottley served in the 9th, 10th, and 13th Legislatures, and as lieutenant governor with then-Gov. Melvin H. Evans, the first elected governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“Each day at work I pass by a photo of Mr. Ottley which marks his time as Lieutenant Governor of the Virgin Islands. I am reminded each time that these are the sturdy pillars upon whose shoulders we stand in the move forward. In their memory we must strive to bring greatness to this place, to serve as they have with purposefulness, integrity, abiding love, and compassion,” Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach said.
Government House also issued a statement soon after word spread of Ottley’s death.
“Governor Albert Bryan Jr., First Lady Yolanda Bryan and everyone at Government House is deeply saddened by the passing of Addie Ottley, who was a cultural icon and a dedicated Virgin Islander who used his radio program to promote and uplift the people, traditions and community for decades,” according to the statement. “Addie treated all people with respect and dignity, and he wielded an influence in the community that crossed the boundaries of politics, culture and humanity. While Addie’s voice may be silenced, his unquestionable impact helped shape the Territory as we know it today, and the mark he left on the people and the islands that he loved will live on in perpetuity.”
“People say you should give until you can’t give anymore and that’s what he did. If people could do that, how great the world would be,” said Ottley-Lewis.
She encouraged others to care for their elderly parents and keep them near.
“I thought when my dad wanted to come here after he had fallen and hurt himself and then in the recovery process, I thought, ‘Can I do this?’ ” Ottley-Lewis said. “But you learn so much about your parents and you create a bond that you thought you had, but once you start caring for them, that bond becomes so great, and I wish more people would take the time to care for their parents.”