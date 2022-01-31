Listeners tuning in today to hear WSTA’s “Addie Morning Show” will not hear the iconic voice of longtime host Athniel “Addie” Ottley.
When he signed off from his long-running show Friday, few knew that it would be his last. But his daughter, Angela Ottley-Lewis, announced his permanent retirement over the weekend.
On Nov. 19, his 80th birthday, Ottley announced a “semi-retirement,” resigning his position as president and chief executive officer of Ottley Communications Corp., which operates as WSTA 1340-AM.
At the time, Ottley said he would continue hosting his popular show six days a week with his daughter, Ottley-Lewis, and his two granddaughters, Noelani and Olivia Lewis.
Ottley-Lewis told The Daily News on Friday that her father’s decision to retire was simple, “it was time to let someone else take the mic.”
“My father will be deeply missed and I don’t know who will take his place,” she said. “But what I can say is, what he meant and has done for his community is one of the main reasons why it will be hard to replace him.”
Ottley began his radio career as a teen with his own ham radio station. Since that time, he has held positions inside and outside the industry, including a term as lieutenant governor.
A year after hurricanes of Irma and Maria hit the territory in 2017, Ottley was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of the Virgin Islands for his service in the aftermath of disasters.
“My father was very well known on the radio, and his constant activeness in the community is what made WSTA the people’s station,” said Ottley-Lewis. “He had faithful listeners and he would want them to do what they can to help improve the community and to know that education is extremely important.”
Juel T.R. Molloy, Ottley’s adopted sister, said it has been a challenging time for Ottley.
In November, Ottley-Lewis told The Daily News that her father had taken a fall and was recuperating at her Indiana home, where she built a studio so he could continue doing what he loved.
Ottley, Molloy said, will be missed from the airwaves for his “unselfish and dedicated persona.”
“Whether it was good or bad, Addie had a solution or a way of figuring it out,” Molloy said. “If a commissioner was hard to reach, he somehow knew how to get in contact with them.”
“Addie has been one of the many blessings this island has experienced. He will be missed from the community he was so devoted to. I don’t think he can be replaced, because he was very notable in the community,” Molloy said. “He is forever in my prayers and I wish him the best moving forward.”