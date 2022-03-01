ST. THOMAS — The body of Athniel “Addie” Ottley will lie in state at Government House shortly after lying in repose Wednesday at Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall on St. Thomas.
A memorial service is scheduled today at the University of the Virgin Islands for Ottley, and on Monday, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff through Friday in honor of the “radio legend, culture bearer,” and “beloved friend to tens of thousands of Virgin Islanders.”
On Thursday, friends and family will gather at a street-naming ceremony in Sub Base in honor of Ottley.
Bryan, a cousin to Ottley, briefly recalled the elder’s service during his regularly scheduled hearing on COVID-19 updates, noting it “essentially is Addie Ottley Week.”
“All this week we celebrate a Virgin Islands hero,” said Bryan of the late radio show host who in 2019 received an honorary doctorate for his work keeping residents informed following devastating hurricanes including 2017’s twin storms of Irma and Maria.
“He was an extraordinary human being, contributing here in the Virgin Islands as a Senator, a Lieutenant Governor and a long, long, long, long just-as-an-average-citizen on the radio, helping being the voice from the storms,” Bryan said.
Ottley died Feb. 10 in Indiana where he was living with his daughter, Angela Ottley Lewis. For two years, while recuperating from a fall, he continued to broadcast the morning show at a makeshift studio at her home.
Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory, in a statement issued Monday, said Ottley will lie in repose Wednesday morning, and from the Legislature, will be taken to Government House where he will lie in state until his burial later that afternoon.
Ottley “was a true statesman and public servant,” having served as senator in three Legislatures and as lieutenant governor alongside Gov. Melvin Evans,” Frett-Gregory said. “Additionally, he was committed to broadcasting, having hosted ‘The Addie Ottley Morning Show’ on his own radio station for over 50 years, and ‘Face to Face’ on WTJX – Channel 12 for over 35 years. His name, voice, and face were a staple during numerous cultural community activities. Dr. Ottley would best be described as a true cultural ambassador for the U.S. Virgin Islands and will be remembered for his outstanding contributions.”
The public is reminded that the Legislature will follow COVID-19 protocols including sanitizing, social distancing, and the wearing of a mask or facial covering.