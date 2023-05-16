ST. CROIX — Eighteen graduates were presented for diplomas Tuesday night. Though the length of their journeys were different and varying circumstances delayed their receiving high school diplomas in a traditional school setting, what they all had in common was perseverance and determination to complete the Adult Education Program.

Tuesday night, surrounded by friends, family and well-wishers, the “Resilient and Dynamic Class of 2023” made the trek across the stage — five receiving a General Educational Development Certificate and 13 receiving high school diplomas.