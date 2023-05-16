ST. CROIX — Eighteen graduates were presented for diplomas Tuesday night. Though the length of their journeys were different and varying circumstances delayed their receiving high school diplomas in a traditional school setting, what they all had in common was perseverance and determination to complete the Adult Education Program.
Tuesday night, surrounded by friends, family and well-wishers, the “Resilient and Dynamic Class of 2023” made the trek across the stage — five receiving a General Educational Development Certificate and 13 receiving high school diplomas.
As the ceremony began, the students marched in single file wearing shiny black caps and gowns accented with a turquoise collar and madras stoles. They marched to the beat of the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” and slowly made their way to the front of the auditorium at St. Croix Educational Complex as spectators took pictures and cheered them on.
Class Valedictorian Elton Clarke, 36, said the journey to his accomplishment Tuesday was long and hard and that there were times when he did not know if he would make it. He said he migrated from St. Lucia 11 years ago and because of laws and his immigration status, he could not go directly on to school. He said he began working and put an education on the back burner.
“One thing happened after another, so I never started the classes, but in the back of my mind, I knew it was something that I needed if I really wanted to get ahead in life,” he said. “My wife really encouraged me to start and stay focus and I’m glad I did.”
Clarke said everyone should remember that they are never too old, and it is never too late to achieve a goal.
Class Salutatorian Sarwankwimar Flavius, 17, said he was enrolled in classes at St. Croix Educational Complex and was doing well in classes until 2020 when the pandemic changed the way teaching and learning took place.
“After COVID I really started slacking and wanted to just get finished with school,”he said. “I wasn’t in a rush to go anywhere, I just thought that night school would be easier and quicker, and it was.”
Flavius said he had the advantage of going to school at night and spending most of the day doing his work and sometimes helping his mother with her cleaning company.
He said his fellow graduates and other students coming behind them should remember that even when life gets hard, they should never quit. But rather change plans and change paths and keep pushing because every obstacle has a reason and there are no regrets in life, just lessons.
The keynote speaker was Alicia Belardo, the 2015 valedictorian of the Adult Education Program. She is now a part-time educator with the program.
She reminded the graduates of their ability to overcome.
“Determination and dedication play important parts of your journey. Adult education is never an easy task but it is what some of us need to make it happen,” she said.
She said in life, they should never settle for less and should be willing to take risks. “Don’t let this be your last graduation, continue to move forward in life and make great things happen. This is not an end goal it is a steppingstone in life. Graduation is a starting point for future achievement like college, trade school, vocational classes or other jobs.”
Christa Ann Molloy, Adult Education principal, noted that a larger percent of the students balance classes with family life and a full-time job. She wished them the best, adding that she knows they worked hard, and can make a difference in the community.