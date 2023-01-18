Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has signed the bill allowing cannabis use by adults age 21 and over, but it will be years before Virgin Islanders actually have legal access to the drug.
“There’s been no sense of urgency on cannabis, there really hasn’t. There’s just been a bunch of air-talk, basically,” former Sen. Janelle Sarauw said Wednesday. “We’re a long ways off.”
Sarauw sponsored the legislation with At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr., who could not be reached for comment as of press time this morning.
Given the lack of infrastructure in place, Sarauw estimated it will take four to five years for the law’s provisions to finally become reality.
Richard Evangelista, Commissioner for the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs, which oversees the Office of Cannabis Regulation, told senators during the Legislative Session on Dec. 20 that if enacted now, “the adult use recreational regulations would take between 18 and 24 months to implement.”
But the board still has to draft those regulations, which could mean additional months or years of work and legal review, and Sarauw said the bill requires regulations to be in place within two years.
Evangelista also told senators that the Cannabis Advisory Board would meet to approve draft regulations for medical cannabis by the end of December.
Passing the much-debated draft rules would have paved the way for the government to finally implement the four-year-old medical cannabis law, and would have allowed farmers to begin growing the plant, and authorized doctors to prescribe it to patients.
No meeting was held, and Evangelista recently said the board was waiting for Bryan to act on the adult use bill.
In response to questions from The Daily News, Evangelista said in an email on Jan. 11 that if Bryan signs the bill, “then the proposed Rules & Regs for Medical Cannabis would be null & void.”
Evangelista said the board was prepared to act on the proposed rules and regulations for medical cannabis if Bryan vetoed the bill, “or if necessary, to work on proposed Rules & Regs for a regulated system for the cultivation, manufacture and sale of cannabis for medical, adult and sacramental use.”
On Wednesday, both Evangelista and Office of Cannabis Regulation Director Hannah Carty did not respond to requests for comment.
Bill’s provisions
The new V.I. Cannabis Use law, Act 8680, had not been posted online as of Wednesday. The Legislature’s bill tracker website is not functioning, and the law has not been posted to the Office of Cannabis Regulation.
But Sarauw explained the provisions of the legislation Wednesday, citing the 104-page bill.
Adult use of recreational cannabis will be legal for those age 21 and over — which differs from the territory’s law allowing 18-year-olds to drink alcohol.
The bill does allow for sacramental use of cannabis by members of established Rastafari nonprofit organizations, and for group members to grow cannabis on private property for personal use. But regulations governing enforcement of that provision have yet to be established, Sarauw said.
The bill does not allow for medical cannabis patients to grow their own cannabis plants at home, and Sarauw said that aspect could be amended in the future.
In the meantime, the bill’s intention is to support licensed farmers interested in cultivating legal cannabis.
There is also a residency requirement to prevent predatory investors from taking over the industry, and Sarauw said business applicants must have lived in the territory for at least 10 of the last 15 years.
The rule will encourage cooperation between outside investors and local residents eligible for licenses to grow or sell cannabis in the territory, she added.
The bill provides $1 million from the Tourism Advertising Revolving Fund to operate the Office of Cannabis Regulation for two years, and $250,000 to the Office of the Governor to establish a task force to tackle expungement of cannabis convictions.
While cannabis legislation proposed by Bryan included different levels of taxation on residents and visitors, Sarauw said that type of unequal tax structure is unconstitutional. The bill includes a 18% sales tax on cannabis, with proceeds going to social services to address homelessness, substance abuse, counseling, and the Department of Human Services. Qualified medical cannabis patients who are territory residents are exempt from the sales tax.
No cannabis tax revenue will go to support the Government Employees Retirement System, Sarauw said.
Time, money spent on abandoned medical cannabis law
Signing the V.I. Medicinal Cannabis Patient Care Act into law was Bryan’s first act after he took office in January 2019. The legislation, however, was never implemented despite the significant time, effort, and taxpayer money spent on drafting proposed rules and regulations.
In 2015, former Sen. Positive Nelson — who now serves as Agriculture Commissioner and is also a member of the Cannabis Advisory Board — traveled to Washington and Colorado with two staff members and Tregenza Roach, who was a senator at the time and now serves as lieutenant governor.
The expenses for that trip to study the legal cannabis industry totaled $13,794, which was paid with taxpayer money, according to documentation The Daily News obtained at the time via a request under the territory’s Open Records Act.
In 2021, Bryan joined 12 senators and a number of staff members on another trip to Colorado to study the legal cannabis industry again
The Daily News has been filing open records requests since November, asking for copies of receipts showing the amount of taxpayer money spent on that trip.
Former Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory, who attended the 2021 trip, has not acknowledged or responded to those requests, but Bryan responded personally in a Dec. 22 email .
“I would like to point out to you that all government purchases are available to you on our transparency website and as such you can retrieve them yourself. Requests such as these take time to put together and are not automatically prioritized over the myriad of things we have to do at Government House. I have asked them to put this together for you. The majority of the expenses were paid for by the Legislature, all the rest will be forwarded to you as soon as it is compiled. Thank you for your patience,” Bryan wrote.
As of Wednesday, the requested public documents have not been produced.
The government’s “transparency” website has a spreadsheet of payments to vendors, but there are no dates or documents attached, making it impossible to determine which checks may be related to the 2021 Colorado trip.
The website was not even functional Wednesday, and a message posted to the URL transparency.vi.gov said “the Transparency site is temporarily down for maintenance.”
The 33rd Legislature appropriated $250,000 for the purchase of “cannabis-related software,” which has never been purchased, and the government gave the Office of Cannabis Regulation a $500,000 loan from the General Fund.
According to information obtained by The Daily News in response to a public records request, only $68,201.45 had been spent as of September, the majority of which has gone to pay Carty, who was hired in January 2022 at a salary of $100,000 a year.