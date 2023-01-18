Gov. Bryan signs

Gov. Bryan signs cannabis legislation

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has signed the bill allowing cannabis use by adults age 21 and over, but it will be years before Virgin Islanders actually have legal access to the drug.

“There’s been no sense of urgency on cannabis, there really hasn’t. There’s just been a bunch of air-talk, basically,” former Sen. Janelle Sarauw said Wednesday. “We’re a long ways off.”

