ST. THOMAS — Defying a few gray clouds and early morning rain showers, lead cars bearing Carnival royalty shifted into drive and cruised down Kronprindsens Gade just before noon on Saturday. In their wake, steel bands played, troupes tramped and spectators lining the streets drank in the sights and sounds of the 2023 Adults’ Parade.

Before the troupes took their first steps, and amid the warm-up riffs of eager steel drummers, Tamra Olive, Virgin Islands Judicial Branch Pretrial Intervention director, said the Superior Court Rising Stars Youth Steel Orchestra would perform a series of local songs, medleys and some songs from Trinidad.