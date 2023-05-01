ST. THOMAS — Defying a few gray clouds and early morning rain showers, lead cars bearing Carnival royalty shifted into drive and cruised down Kronprindsens Gade just before noon on Saturday. In their wake, steel bands played, troupes tramped and spectators lining the streets drank in the sights and sounds of the 2023 Adults’ Parade.
Before the troupes took their first steps, and amid the warm-up riffs of eager steel drummers, Tamra Olive, Virgin Islands Judicial Branch Pretrial Intervention director, said the Superior Court Rising Stars Youth Steel Orchestra would perform a series of local songs, medleys and some songs from Trinidad.
Started in 1981 by then Chief Territorial Court Judge Verne A. Hodge, the group aims to prevent juvenile delinquency and school dropout among the territory’s youth.
“Because of COVID, we didn’t get to recruit for two years,” she said. “So we recruited last summer. So we have a lot of fresh new kids and then we have like 26 graduating members this year, so we’re recruiting again.”
One of those seniors, Cherae Frett, 17, said she was looking forward to seeing people enjoy music, colorful costumes and dancing.
The Rising Stars program gives kids “a place to go after school and stay out of trouble,” she said. After she graduates, Frett said she’ll be back to work at the summer camp and help mentor the next generation of rising stars.
Longtime troupe, The Jesters, took the lead as the first to follow the pageant winners on the route that went past Emancipation Garden to Lionel Roberts Stadium in Hospital Ground.
“We make our own clothing, our own headpieces,” said Jesters Costume Chair Laverne C. Blyden. It was the troupe’s 37th year at the parade.
“And actually, our signature is our headpieces,” Jesters seamstress Celita Smith added, and referencing the sparkling anchor adorning the caps of each troupe member.
Spectacular familiars followed as other well-known troupes like the Eagles, Elskoe and Associates, Hugga Bunch, Infernos and Gypsies performed in feathered splendor down the road past enthusiastic paradegoers, stopping along the way to take pictures with fans.
Among the other groups were Xtasy, Whatahparty, Ultimate Legacy and Remedy, the latter boasting 1,400 participants.
Trinidad’s Soca King Machel Montano, who drew thousands to Carnival Village, came up the parade route belting out hits with Spectrum Band to the delight of locals and visitors.
As dusk turned to night, the Traditional Indians brought the nearly eight-hour parade to an end, paying homage to member and late educator, Vincent “ Abijah” Henley, who died in an accident days shy of his 60th birthday.
Before the festivities ended with a colorful display of fireworks, police would report a stabbing and a homicide.
Many took to social media expressing sadness, while commending the Division of Festivals for a great entertainment lineup that included both local and other visiting celebrities from Trinidad, with one commenter noting the festivities put the “mas in St. Thomas.”