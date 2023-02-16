More than five months following the passage of the territory’s recreational cannabis law, the Cannabis Advisory Board has scheduled its first meeting.
The board will now restart the process of crafting regulations for marijuana use and enforcement after four years and tens of thousands of dollars spent on failed efforts to implement the 2019 medical cannabis law.
The Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs, which oversees the Office of Cannabis Regulations, issued a press release Wednesday, announcing the Cannabis Advisory Board will hold a virtual meeting via Zoom at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 22. The OCR issued the same press release a short time later, with a link to the meeting agenda.
Under “new business,” the brief agenda includes a discussion of Act No. 8680, the V.I. Cannabis Use Act, which was one of the last bills passed by the 34th Legislature in December. The agenda also lists “amendment suggestions” as a discussion item.
The Cannabis Advisory Board last met on Sept. 7, after spending months drafting and taking public comment on proposed medical cannabis regulations. The board, however, never approved the regulations, and the law was never implemented.
In response to questions from The Daily News, DLCA Commissioner Richard Evangelista said in an email on Jan. 11 that “The Cannabis Advisory Board shall schedule its next meeting and provide you with an agenda after Governor Bryan acts on the Amendment in the Nature of the Substitute to Bill No. 34-0345.”
Evangelista said if Bryan signs the recreational cannabis law, “then the proposed Rules & Regs for Medical Cannabis would be null & void. Either way, the CAB is prepared to act on the existing proposed Rules & Regs for Medical Cannabis if Governor Bryan vetoes the Amendment in the Nature of a Substitute to Bill No. 34-0345 or if necessary, to work on proposed Rules & Regs for a regulated system for the cultivation, manufacture and sale of cannabis for medical, adult and sacramental use.”
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed the bill into law on Jan. 18, and the government has done nothing to educate the public on its practical effects.
A Government House press release about the bill signing highlighted a provision that provides expungement of minor marijuana convictions, and announced that Bryan had pardoned all criminal convictions for simple possession of marijuana. But the press release did not mention that the board still needs to draft and approve regulations before cannabis farming, sales, and use will be legally permitted.
At a press briefing Monday, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. was asked whether there is a timeline for implementation of the law. Motta said he couldn’t answer the question, adding, “I didn’t say there wasn’t a timeline, I just said that I don’t have that information right now.”
He did not respond to a question about the government’s lack of public education about the law.
It’s unclear how much money has been spent to date on the government’s efforts to regulate cannabis sales in the territory.
Government House and the Legislature have not responded to an Open Records Act request filed by the Daily News in November, which asked for documents showing the amount of money spent on travel costs for a 2021 trip to Colorado.
The Legislature previously responded to a similar Open Records Act request by The Daily News after former Sen. Positive Nelson, two of his staff members, and former Sen. Tregenza Roach traveled to Washington and Colorado in 2015, to tour legal cannabis businesses. Nelson is now Agriculture commissioner and a member of the Cannabis Advisory Board, and Roach serves as lieutenant governor.
Documentation provided in response to the request showed that $13,794 in taxpayer money was spent on the 2015 trip for four people.
The 2021 trip included Bryan, 12 senators, and their staff members.
Motta said Monday that “for the public records request, yes, we’re complying with that, and you should hear from us shortly.”
The Legislature loaned the OCR $500,000 from the General Fund for startup operations, but the OCR’s primary expenditure to date has been Carty’s $100,000 annual salary, according to documents provided in response to a public records request from The Daily News.
Registration is required for the Feb. 22 Cannabis oard meeting and can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3YCYMMT