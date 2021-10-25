Domestic Violence advocates like Anya Stuart and Clema Lewis are busy working to educate residents on an issue that is normally only in the news when it’s too late and the worst has already happened.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and organizations like the Family Resource Center on St. Thomas, headed by Stuart, and the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix, headed by Lewis, are raising awareness about the issue.
“We try our best to spread awareness and educate our community as much as we can — but there’s always increased events around this time,” Stuart said.
As a survivor of domestic violence, Stuart uses her voice to serve others who are struggling through the same experience.
“I remember when I was going through my abuse, the women” of Family Resource Center “were so friendly and nice, and they would call and check on me. That’s why I’m here today,” said Stuart, who has worked for the organization for 20 years.
She went from being a client to volunteering for the agency, and three years ago was hired to be the organization’s director.
Clema Lewis has been with the Women’s Coalition for more than three decades, first as a co-director, and most recently as director.
Abuse can be physical, emotional, psychological, sexual or economic and is used to seek power, control, intimidate, manipulate or injure the victim.
“There are many reasons for domestic violence. The root causes include alcohol abuse, martial relations or personal experience with abuse as a child,” said Coalition to End Domestic Violence President Edward Bartlett.
Men also are victims
While many only believe men are the perpetrators and women the victims, domestic violence can happen to anyone.
This month, national organizations are focused on bringing more awareness that men, who are often left out of the conversation, can also be victims of abuse.
According to the National Coalition against Domestic Violence, one in four men have been physically abused by an intimate partner.
“If we only look at half the problem, only addressing male perpetrators, we can’t end domestic violence. We have to look at this more holistically,” Bartlett said.
The Women’s Coalition will host a public forum on domestic violence in historically marginalized populations, such as those with disabilities, seniors, members of the LGBTQ community and immigrants, from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“We are focused on populations that are typically underserved, that are victimized more than regular victims of domestic violence because they can be revictimized by the system, and people might not believe them,” Lewis said.
“We are against domestic violence,” in all instances, Lewis said. “It doesn’t matter your race, background, nationality or age, we provide services to all victims.”
Available resources
Lewis and Stuart often refer clients to their respective organizations, both of which provide free and confidential services to victims of abuse and their families.
Emergency shelter and transitional housing programs are critical in making sure those suffering from abuse are safe, Lewis said.
In some situations, victim advocates help guide victims through legal proceedings, as domestic violence is a crime. Advocates note a need to revisit some laws, pointing out that lenient bail laws often allow offenders to be released after an arrest, which could potentially put the victim’s life at risk.
“Victims need just as much support as the perpetrator, and laws neglect to protect the rights of victims,” Lewis said.
Another service both organizations provide is counseling, as mental health plays a role in the perpetuation of intergenerational familial violence. Elizabeth Crawford, the founder and director of the Domestic Violence Counseling Center in Charleston, W. Va., has worked with domestic violence victims and offenders as a behavioral therapist for 25 years.
“When people are experiencing emotional trauma, it’s difficult to break the cycle of violence without professional help,” Crawford said.
Lewis said that on average, a victim of domestic violence may go back to their abuser up to seven times. “When they finally make that decision to move on, they need their family’s support,” Lewis said.
Family members may know domestic violence is occurring within the household, but may not want to get involved or speak up. Lewis and Stuart said their resources are available to help.
“We don’t break up the family. We can talk to the victim and offer them options and support that they think they don’t have,” Lewis said.
Emergency and crisis counseling are available, along with support groups for victims, with some conducted in Spanish and French Creole through the Family Resource Center.
“With people who are presently going through it, we have to listen, educate, and help them in every way — and often it means reaching them in a language they understand,” Stuart said.
There is help available for perpetrators, too. Counseling is offered through the Family Resource Center and the Men’s Coalition of the V.I., which was founded by the Women’s Coalition.
“We can’t see them together while the violence is taking place for safety purposes, but once the violence has stopped, then we can do the family counseling piece,” Lewis said.
How to help
Both the Family Resource Center and the Women’s Coalition on St. Croix have offered their services for 40 years.
“While the nonprofit groups receive grants and federal funding, they depend on fundraising events, and often volunteers to stay operational, Stuart said.
“I am thankful and grateful to my staff. They are committed and amazing,” Lewis said. “I thank them for what they do every day.”
Assisting the organizations “doesn’t always have to be a monetary donation,” but can also be residents lending their voice, Lewis said. “We can’t do it alone. We need people to stand up with us and speak out against domestic violence.”
