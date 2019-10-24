AECOM Executive Director of Operations Pat Mitchell, center, shakes hands with Fire Service Director Daryl George Sr. as AECOM donated seven automated external defibrillators, or AEDS, to the V.I. Fire Service on Wednesday during a ceremony at the Omar Brown Sr. Fire Station on St. Thomas.
AECOM Executive Director of Operations Pat Mitchell, center, shakes hands with Fire Service Director Daryl George Sr. as AECOM donated seven automated external defibrillators, or AEDS, to the V.I. Fire Service on Wednesday during a ceremony at the Omar Brown Sr. Fire Station on St. Thomas.
Daily News photos by A.J. Rao
One of seven automated external defibrillators, or AEDS, donated to the V.I. Fire Service by AECOM on Wednesday.
ST. THOMAS — AECOM donated seven automated external defibrillators, or AEDS, to the V.I. Fire Service on Wednesday as part of an ongoing commitment to safety, and in light of AECOM slowly reducing its footprint in the territory.
Gathering at the Omar Brown Sr. Fire Station on St. Thomas, AECOM Executive Director of Operations Pat Mitchell and his team met with Fire Service Director Daryl George Sr. and other fire officials for a presentation ceremony.
Commented