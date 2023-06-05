Aviation summer camp

Students speak with a U.S. Coast Guard pilot during the 2019 ACE Academy on St. Thomas.

 Photo by ACE ACADEMY

ST. THOMAS — The district’s middle school and high school students are invited to explore a career in aviation and aerospace with the Aerospace Career Education Academy.

The program will be held June 25 through June 30 on St. Thomas, and is sponsored by the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals and JetBlue.