ST. THOMAS — The district’s middle school and high school students are invited to explore a career in aviation and aerospace with the Aerospace Career Education Academy.
The program will be held June 25 through June 30 on St. Thomas, and is sponsored by the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals and JetBlue.
The academy aims to offer students, ages 13 to 18, an opportunity to explore the aviation industry with hands-on learning opportunities.
St. Thomas native Gleason Thompson is a testament to the success of the outreach program, as he became interested in aviation after attending the academy in 2013.
“I knew nothing about aviation, the camp was what kicked everything off for me,” Thompson said.
Thompson now serves as the USVI ACE Academy assistant director, and he works as a first officer with JetBlue.
“It’s one of the most fun jobs you could possibly have,” Thompson explained. “It doesn’t even feel like I’m working. It’s a blessing that I get to fly people and have fun doing it.”
Thompson hopes to share his excitement with high school students who are considering their post-secondary education.
Academy participants can look forward to visiting the air traffic control tower, touring different aircraft, and speaking with pilots, flight attendants and airline mechanics about their careers.
“The highlight for most students is being taken on their first flight,” Thompson said.
The nationally recognized program is co-sponsored by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Black Coalition of Federal Aviation Employees.
The academy’s registration fee is $100 and registration closes Sunday, June 11.