Days before he was shot and killed, Arnold Jarvis Jr. told police that he knew people were trying to kill him as part of “an ongoing feud” between two housing communities on St. Croix, according to an arrest warrant affidavit unsealed Monday.
Police filed the affidavit in V.I. Superior Court in November to obtain warrants for two cousins, Joshawn Ayala, 20, and Anthony Schneider, 31, who are accused of murdering Jarvis and Stacie Schjang in 2022.
Ayala and Schneider were recently arrested in Georgia, and Ayala was extradited back to St. Croix to face numerous charges, including two counts of first-degree murder. Police said bail was set at $1 million.
Police said they’re seeking to extradite Schneider from Georgia after he faces arson charges in that state.
The case began at 8:12 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2022, when police responded to a 911 call in Christiansted and found 46-year-old Schjang dead in her home from a single gunshot to the heart, according to the affidavit.
Nine days later police found 52-year-old Jarvis dead in a vehicle on the road leading to Green Cay beach.
Police said Schjang had been struck by a stray bullet, and the affidavit indicates that gunmen had been targeting Jarvis as he drove to Schjang’s house to drop off breakfast.
While driving towards Schjang’s home in Castle Coakley, Jarvis told police he heard gunshots and realized his vehicle was being struck, shattering the rear windshield. Jarvis dropped down in his seat to avoid the bullets, and looked in the side mirrors and recognized “them boys from the Meadows residential area, ‘Ayala them,’” shooting at him from a white Toyota, according to the affidavit.
“I asked him how he knows that. He said that there is an ongoing feud between Red Brick (David Hamilton Jackson), and Kennedy (John F. Kennedy) housing communities,” according to the affidavit.
Police said they were familiar with Ayala and his younger brother, who was not identified by name in the affidavit because he is underage.
Jarvis explained that he was on his way to drop off a breakfast sandwich to Schjang when he heard the gunshots. He kept driving to his home in Kennedy, where he called Schjang but got no response, and asked one of her family members to check on her, according to the affidavit.
Police received information that Ayala and his cousin Schneider were involved in the shooting, and they also reviewed video footage from multiple sources that showed Jarvis driving to Schjang’s house with the white Toyota following behind, according to the affidavit.
“Additional video shows the same vehicle following Mr. Jarvis’ car later that day, after Ms. Schjang was shot,” according to the affidavit.
Police said they obtained rental records for the white Toyota, which showed Schneider had signed the rental agreement, and he was seen on surveillance video renting and returning the vehicle.
Over the next few days, Jarvis provided investigators with photos of Ayala, also known as “Goldo,” and his younger brother, as well as photographs of Schneider. Jarvis told police that “the streets are saying that it was Anthony Schneider and his cousin ‘Goldo’ that shot at me in Castle Coakley,” according to the affidavit.
Police also analyzed spent cartridges from the scene of Schjang’s murder, which matched cartridges collected at a shooting five days earlier on Jan. 22, 2022, at a gym in Christiansted. That shooting targeted three men, including a family member of Jarvis, and one of the men was shot in his right arm, according to the affidavit.
As police were investigating Schjang’s killing, Jarvis was murdered in the area of Green Cay beach on Feb. 4, 2022.
Detectives found a “trail of 35 spent cartridges” leading to a vehicle where Jarvis was found shot to death.
Police subsequently received a call from an individual who said a family member had been at the shooting scene. Investigators made contact with the witness, who said Jarvis had called about going to the beach that morning. After spending some time there, the witness said two gunmen came out of the bushes and shot Jarvis, according to the affidavit.
Investigators noted the witness’ “calm” demeanor, and said the individual refused to identify the gunmen. The witness wasn’t ready to speak about the suspects and told police “ there was “a lot going on, and a lot to lose,” according to the affidavit.
Police obtained surveillance footage from the area of Chenay Beach Resort at 11:44 a.m., three minutes after the shooting. The witness was seen walking “very calmly and showing no signs of fear or distress.” The witness “makes no effort to seek help or assistance. The video shows [the witness] walking to [the witness’] car and sitting in [the witness’] car for a period of time before pulling away. There is no record of [the witness] calling 911,” according to the affidavit.
In addition, police arrested Ayala’s minor brother for illegal gun possession on March 11, 2022. Spent cartridges recovered from the scene of Jarvis’s murder “were a positive match to the recovered firearm” taken from Ayala’s younger brother, according to the affidavit.