Days before he was shot and killed, Arnold Jarvis Jr. told police that he knew people were trying to kill him as part of “an ongoing feud” between two housing communities on St. Croix, according to an arrest warrant affidavit unsealed Monday.

Police filed the affidavit in V.I. Superior Court in November to obtain warrants for two cousins, Joshawn Ayala, 20, and Anthony Schneider, 31, who are accused of murdering Jarvis and Stacie Schjang in 2022.

