A St. Croix jury has awarded a man $259,450 in a 17-year-old workplace injury case, according to a statement from his attorney, Lee Rohn.
The case began on March 14, 2006, when plaintiff Hilburn Augustin was working on a Reef Broadcasting tower.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A St. Croix jury has awarded a man $259,450 in a 17-year-old workplace injury case, according to a statement from his attorney, Lee Rohn.
The case began on March 14, 2006, when plaintiff Hilburn Augustin was working on a Reef Broadcasting tower.
Defendant Hugh Pemberton “dropped a 35-pound antenna about 145 feet from the top of a Reef Broadcasting tower, which hit Mr. Augustin’s right thigh, breaking his femur into multiple pieces,” according to the statement.
On March 17, a V.I. Superior Court jury awarded Augustin $259,450 “equally against Reef Broadcasting Corporation and Hugh Pemberton, represented by Attorney Martial Webster, Esq., and punitive damages against Hugh Pemberton, individually, in the amount of $75,000,” according to Rohn.
“Throughout the trial, Mr. Pemberton, on his own, and as the owner of Reef Broadcasting, testified under oath that Mr. Augustin was not supposed to be on the tower, and so it was Mr. Augustin’s fault he got hurt,” according to the statement.
“However, evidence from those on the tower established that while Mr. Pemberton was handling the antenna to bring it down from the tower, he allowed it to go sideways and get hung up in the cables at the side of the tower,” according to the statement. “To free the antenna, Mr. Augustin was ordered to climb 60 feet. up in the tower and cut the tie straps to loosen the cables so the antenna could be unstuck. Mr. Augustin testified that as he cut the last strap, he heard Mr. Pemberton scream, ‘Look out,’ and was hit by the antenna.”
Augustin obtained an injury report from Rotating Equipment to Worker’s Compensation “that clearly stated that Plaintiff was cutting the tie straps at the time of the injury. Rotating Equipment is another company owned by Hugh Pemberton whom Mr. Augustin regularly worked for,” according to the statement.
Pemberton had not paid Worker’s Compensation, and Rotating Equipment did not have Worker’s Compensation insurance, according to the statement. “Mr. Pemberton appeared dismayed when the evidence of the Employer’s Report of Injury was admitted into evidence but continued to maintain that Mr. Augustin was simply sitting in the tower for no reason.”
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.