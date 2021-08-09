In July, V.I. Inspector General Steven van Beverhoudt announced his plans to retire, but his 32 year career will leave behind a lasting legacy.
Born in St. Thomas, van Beverhoudt graduated from College of the Virgin Islands in May 1979, with a degree in accounting. He worked for the Bureau of Internal Revenue auditing tax returns.
“It got be a little boring,” van Beverhoudt admits. So, he began to explore his interest in government auditing.
To understand how van Beverhoudt came to be the first inspector general for the Virgin Islands, it’s important to understand the history of government auditing in the territory.
In the early 1980s, under the administration of Gov. Juan Luis, the federal inspector general reviewed financial management in the V.I. At the time, government audits were conducted by the Finance Department’s Audit Division.
An obvious conflict of interest was present, as the auditor of the finance commissioner could easily be fired if the audit uncovered anything unflattering, van Beverhoudt explained.
In 1982, the Virgin Islands Bureau of Audit and Control was formed.
Van Beverhoudt began his work with the bureau in 1984, starting as a supervisory auditor and working his way up to audit manager.
In 1989, van Beverhoudt was appointed inspector general by Gov. Alexander Farrelly.
“I was surprised. I thought I might be appointed as deputy inspector general, but when I was offered the position I thought hey, might as well be the man in charge,” van Beverhoudt said.
The inspector general leads audits and investigates government agencies to make sure they are using government funds appropriately. This includes preventing fraud, waste and abuse of funds.
Over the last three decades, van Beverhoudt has been appointed by five governors to serve as inspector general, and is currently serving under his sixth administration.
During his career, van Beverhoudt led a number of efforts to improve the transparency and efficiency of the V.I. government — beginning by making sure all audit reports are available to the public.
“You go in naive and believe you are going to change everything quickly,” van Beverhoudt said.
During his earlier years, van Beverhoudt discovered the bureau was not fully protected. Since the bureau was still under control of the executive branch, when Gov. Roy Schneider suspended all audits, there wasn’t much the bureau could do.
“I challenged that, but it was there I saw the potential for conflict,” van Beverhoudt said.
In 1999, Act 6333 was proposed, to create an independent Office of the Virgin Islands Inspector General. Gov. Charles Turnbull attempted to veto the act, but senators Violet Anne Golden and Gregory Bennerson helped to override the veto by obtaining a two-thirds vote within the Senate, and the act was passed.
The office now had clearly defined authority, and the act prohibited any interference with planned audits or investigations.
The Office of Inspector General plays an important role, as it is the only form of permanent oversight in the territory that can oversee both local and federal funding, according to van Beverhoudt.
“We need a watchdog and oversight to make sure the government is spending wisely, and doing right by the people,” van Beverhoudt said.
Retirement
Van Beverhoudt announced his retirement last month during a Senate budget hearing.
While van Beverhoudt still has 2 years remaining in his six-year term, his retirement will be effective Nov. 30. He cites the need to focus on family after the suicide of his son in Nov. 2020.
“He was a loving person, giving of himself, anything he did was for others. Anyone who knew him had praise and love for him,” van Beverhoudt said.
Based on reports from Houston, Texas, where the event occurred, Mark van Beverhoudt, 29, fatally shot his uncle and cousin, as well as wounded his wife and aunt. He then died from a self-inflicted gunshot.
Van Beverhoudt says his faith in God has been a guiding light for him and his family after the tragic event.
“I know there is an afterlife. So, knowing he’s OK keeps me going. I miss him tremendously,” van Beverhoudt said.
Reflecting on his career, van Beverhoudt takes pride in the good reputation he built for the office.
“When people stop me in the street to compliment me, when the average citizen appreciates our work, that’s what it’s really about,” van Beverhoudt said.
Replacement
Looking forward, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. will now be responsible for appointing a new inspector general, and the current deputy inspector general, Delia Thomas, may be recommended to serve in the position.
Thomas was appointed deputy in March 2002, and has worked closely with van Beverhoudt. She began as a junior auditor for the V.I. Bureau of Audit and Control in 1989.
“I’m leaving the office in good hands,” van Beverhoudt said.