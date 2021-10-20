A Senate committee, for the second time under Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s administration, voted not to move a bill forward to merge the V.I. Department of Health’s Emergency Medical Services Division with the V.I. Fire Service, citing a need for further amendments.
It marks the third time senators have rejected the planned merger since it was first introduced 10 years ago by then-Gov. John de Jongh’s administration.
The Committee on Health, Hospitals and Human Services met Monday at the Frits Lawaetz Conference Room at the V.I. Legislature on St. Croix and heard testimony on Bill No. 34-0101, which aims to form a merged V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services.
The bill, proposed by Donna Frett-Gregory on behalf of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., was “based on what has taken place nationwide, as most EMS units are contained within the fire division,” according to Sen. Kurt Vialet.
The merger would include moving EMS personnel, equipment and vehicles to strategically assigned Fire Service stations, as well as increasing EMS training opportunities so fire personnel can become certified and licensed EMS providers.
“The integration will allow for a more efficient and effective delivery of emergency services with the opportunity for more rapid response time with the strategic deployment of resources,” Daryl George, V.I. Fire Service director, said.
George served under the de Jongh administration when the bill was originally proposed.
In addition to Health and Fire Service officials, testifiers included representatives from the Management and Budget Office and Collective Bargaining Office. Sen. Vialet took note that no specific representative from EMS was present.
“The executive branch recommended EMS come to provide some testimony, why aren’t they here?” Vialet asked.
Last April, EMS representatives complained that their concerns about the transfer were being ignored.
At Monday’s hearing, Attorney Marise James, a former policy advisor for justice and public safety, noted EMS personnel were consulted throughout the development of the bill.
“At those meetings I learned of their anxiety of being displaced, the effect on their pay and labor agreements, and their fear of change when they integrate with Fire Service, but I also learned of their frustration, injuries, stress, and burn-out due to the present circumstances and conditions of practicing in their field,” James said.
George testified that staffing has continued to be a challenge for the division, requiring overtime and third-party support.
Jenifer O’Neal, director of the Office of Management and Budget, told senators that “since 2015, combined overtime costs for the V.I. Fire Service and the Emergency Medical Services have totaled about $20 million.”
James and other testifiers agreed that by merging the two agencies, overtime pay would be reduced, along with dependence on private providers, such as Pafford Medical Services.
The company, which first came to the Virgin Islands on a volunteer basis to assist with recovery following twin hurricanes of 2017, eventually entered into a contract with the department. The company’s ambulances that had been shipped to the Virgin Islands have since been purchased by the Health Department.
“We have been forced to rely on outside resources on an ever-increasing basis and we are at the point where we are in fact dependent on Pafford Medical Services for our present emergency medical responses,” James said.
Vialet pointed out that the merger may not immediately reduce government costs, as testifiers noted that an increase in training will require overtime pay for firefighters teaching the courses.
“I don’t want to go in with the misconception that this is going to save us money,” Vialet said.
One of the milestones achieved since the last Senate hearing in April on the merger was the hiring of Robin Ellett as medical director and Jame Bolton as the territorial training coordinator.
“I am very committed to emergency medical services on this island. I envision a smooth integration, when we get on our feet, and start to work,” Ellett said.
Bolton will be charged with coordinating an EMT bridge course, which is slated to start in November.
He is also coordinating with the University of the Virgin Islands to bring a paramedic training program to the territory, which has been mentioned by Fire Service in previous hearings as a training opportunity, but a timeline on the program is still uncertain.
Another point of contention in the bill are 10 politically appointed leadership positions under V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services.
“Why are we politicizing these positions?” Sen. Kenneth Gittens asked.
While senators voiced overall support for the proposed merger, Gittens motioned to hold the bill in committee, which four other senators — Vialet, Marvin Blyden, Alma Francis-Heyliger and Novelle Francis Jr. joining him in approval. Two other members — Sen. Samuel Carrion and Sen. Janelle Sarauw — were absent.
Francis, prior to voting to hold the bill, said more details are needed on the planned merger.
“There are too many questions that need to be asked and answered,” he said.
Gittens said signaled that he was open to compromise.
“We do intend to work with the administration on cleaning up the language on this particular bill.’
— Contact Sara Kirkpatrick at 340-714-9109 or email skirkpatrick@dailynews.vi.