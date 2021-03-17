ST. THOMAS — Joseph Gomez Elementary School Principal Erma Skelton was ecstatic to see children in her Anna’s Retreat school Tuesday morning after a year of COVID.
“It’s such a good feeling. How do you teach babies to hold a pencil correctly on the computer?” Skelton asked, shepherding a group of nervous, excited kindergartners through the new rituals of temperature-taking and sorting into one of four classrooms, where the widely spaced desks are fitted with plastic shields that looked like outer space bubbles.
The territory’s youngest learners are returning to school in a hybrid, part virtual, part in-person model that throws into sharp contrast the differences in their experiences. In Sharon Dorbeck’s class, one group of children looked into the room from their homes where they sat alone with their computers, while their peers in class greeted one another and showed off new crayons and notebooks. (The children who were virtual students Tuesday will have their turn in class on Thursday and Friday, to keep the potential for COVID exposure low.)
For Dorbeck, seeing her students in person was like a family reunion. It had been so long since she’d seen them that they looked bigger to her. “You’ve grown right before my eyes,” she told Diamond Abraham.
Overall, Dorbeck thought, her students had weathered COVID’s virtual learning mandate well. “They are experts for the most part on their computers,” she said.
But there have been casualties. Vivian Allen said her grandchildren had not done well in their virtual classes. It took a long time for them to get computers, and when they did, they had to be reprogrammed.
One of the grandchildren couldn’t keep up when long vocabulary words flashed too quickly on the screen. The child became nervous and started to shut down.
Finally, the family removed the children from the online classes offered by Gomez, choosing to home-school them.
“I’m awfully worried,” said Allen, a former teacher who signed on to help with the home school curriculum.
“A huge part of the problem is that some parents are not computer literate,” said Bovoni resident Clarence Payne, who knows Allen and her family. “As a result, what have they really learned? They need an in-school experience.”
Principal Skelton and educators across the territory are waiting to learn the answer to Payne’s question — after a year of COVID, what have they really learned?
That will be depend on I-Ready testing to tells us, Skelton said. I-Ready checks a student’s grade-level abilities based on state and national standards. The assessments were made at the beginning and middle of the school year. Soon teachers — and parents and students — will know if they’re on-grade or not.
So far, “the kindergartners were way off the curve,” Skelton said, laughing. “We had some reading at third grade level. Remember, they were testing at home.”
“Now we have to measure again and see,” she said. “Is it true, or a mirage?”