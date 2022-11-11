ATLANTA — Four years ago, Democrats came so close to ousting Republicans from Georgia’s top offices that anxious incumbents talked about the “wake-up call” every chance they could. Two years ago, the alarms went off when Democrats swept U.S. Senate seats and elected President Joe Biden.

The midterm this week brought a screeching halt to the state’s leftward tilt. Republicans dominated their Democratic opponents in every statewide election but one — triggering another U.S. Senate runoff that could decide which party controls the chamber.