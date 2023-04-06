IMG_0683.jpg

Kids and the Sea students set sail from Coral Bay’s inner harbor.

 Photo by KATS

The 2017 hurricane season kicked off a series of hardships and hurdles for the Kids and the Sea program (KATS). Now, after recovering from Irma and surviving a move, the global pandemic, and business-related obstacles, the Coral Bay-based Kids and the Sea sailing program is back in full swing with 16 new students.

From its home base near the dinghy dock in Coral Bay’s inner harbor, the program has evolved, with new board members and an expansion.