The 2017 hurricane season kicked off a series of hardships and hurdles for the Kids and the Sea program (KATS). Now, after recovering from Irma and surviving a move, the global pandemic, and business-related obstacles, the Coral Bay-based Kids and the Sea sailing program is back in full swing with 16 new students.
From its home base near the dinghy dock in Coral Bay’s inner harbor, the program has evolved, with new board members and an expansion.
“We’re trying to introduce new aspects so children see the many ways they can appreciate and love the sea that surrounds them,” said program director Jenn Robinson. “We’ve developed these new blocks of exposure to include swimming, paddle boarding, and how to run small outboard dinghies.”
Where students once had to pass a swim test, they now devote more time to learning swimming techniques; the former rowing program now encompasses seamanship as a whole, with children learning about currents, waves, and how to operate a small rowboat.
At the end of the seamanship program, which typically runs from October through May, students then move on to learning how to sail.
“At that point, they’ve been in and on and around the water so much, it takes out some of the fear,” said Robinson. “We hope to also bring in people to talk about turtles, and marine biologists the students can explore the reef with. Let’s circumnavigate the island so they see St. John as a whole.”
It’s a fitting evolution for a program whose roots are grounded in tragedy. Kids and the Sea was founded in response to the 1986 drowning of three Boy Scouts during an overnight trip to a cay near Pillsbury Sound.
“Our mission is to take our greatest resource — our youth — and put them together with our greatest natural resource, which is the sea that surrounds us,” said Robinson. “KATS started on St. John in 1988 and has been running ever since, except when the pandemic closed us down.”
Even the 2017 hurricanes didn’t fully put a stop to the program, whose students participated in that year’s Not a Lotta Yachta Regatta, and when the pandemic hit enrolled students still took out the program’s boats from time to time under the watchful eye of their volunteer parent instructors.
“It all worked out and now we’re back to smooth sailing,” said Robinson.
KATS kicked off with a soft opening this past fall, when previously enrolled students helped move equipment to a new staging area. In January, students who had completed the rowing and seamanship program when the pandemic hit in 2020 came back to test out the new curriculum, and about a month ago they welcomed a new group of students.
The program typically kicks off in mid- to late-October depending on the outcome of hurricane season, as KATS’ boats and gear is secured in the event of a storm. Lessons take place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, and the program is open to children ages 8 and older.
Although this season is now closed to new students, Robinson said volunteers will start spreading the word about accepting new students in October for the start of the 2023-2024 program year.
The program director estimated KATS has impacted hundreds of St. John youth, including Mayumi Roller who represented the USVI in sailing at the 2012 Summer Olympics.
“Many of our former students drive boats,” said Robinson. “We’ve got captains on 110-foot yachts. The graduates of the program are now becoming KATS officers and volunteers.”
KATS is a volunteer-run registered nonprofit that relies on grants and donations to continue its operation. Volunteers are welcome to participate as sailing, seamanship, or paddle board instructors; to give presentations on relevant topics or careers; or to help with boat maintenance or fundraising. High school students in need of community service hours may also volunteer. The program’s adult component, Adults and the Sea, is expected to restart soon, and volunteer instructors are needed.
KATS maintains a project list that volunteers are invited to assist with, which includes, configuring storage, getting four lasers and two 420s operational, fixing leaks in the program’s Sunfishes, haul out and bottom work on two IC 24s, glass work and bottom paint for the chase boat Bimini, new battery, cleaning, and bottom paint on chase boat Keystart.
In conjunction with the Commodore’s Cup Regatta, whose proceeds benefit KATS, there will be a merchandise table at the Skinny Legs Derby Day event May 6. The sale of KATS-branded hats, T-shirts, dry bags, and more, will benefit the program.
Additionally, 100% of the proceeds from copies of Not On Any Map that are purchased at Connections East will go to KATS. The book’s author, Margie Smith Holt, learned to sail through the ANTS program.
To learn more about KATS or to volunteer or donate, visit www.katsvi.com, follow the organization on Facebook, or email info@katsvi.com.