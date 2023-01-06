The sea of bodies moving as one down King Street Frederiksted early Thursday morning had one purpose: Have fun after two years without J’ouvert.
Indeed, the two-year gap meant thousands showed up, several bands also showed up to play, and that meant more sweet music to keep revelers happy.
This year, libations aside, J’ouvert was simply massive.
“J’ouvert will go down in the history books,” Allison Williams yelled as she danced in abandon with friends Jonelly Edwards and Andrea Baptiste to Cool Session Brass.
“It’s massive. Everybody just moving as one and you barely have room to breathe,” Williams, visiting from Atlanta, told The Daily News. “Imagine, two years ago we wouldn’t dare breathe on each other – now people feting for the sake of being free.”
Cool Session Band of St. John had just spent Wednesday night keeping attendees of the Bryan-Roach inaugural ball on their feet and were back on the road for the pre-dawn jam, the first Festival J’ouvert since 2019.
Knight could be seen sitting in the back of the flatbed belting out hit after hit, a madras scarf wrapped around her. Below her, around the truck, hundreds danced in wild abandon.
In fact, with VIO, Hypa Active, Karnage and Instyle Band all playing, Kingstreet was transformed with a sea of bodies at least a mile long. It was hard to tell which group of revelers were with a particular band as everyone meshed as one.
Other than the two-year hiatus, nothing much was changed. Men came in military gear with an added-on accessory – the ubiquitous mask of the 2020 pandemic – while women came in body-baring outfits that ranged from two-piece swimsuits and fishnet stockings to Daisey Dukes or extremely short, short-shorts.
Baptiste summed up the hourslong street party for most.
“I had fun. Everybody got a chance to exhale,” Baptiste said. “Really and truly I’m keeping my fingers crossed that I don’t get sick, but Jouvert was really the bomb!”