ST. THOMAS — “Wonderful, awesome.”
These are the words Addelita Cancryn Intermediate and Junior High School Principal Lisa Hassell-Forde used Tuesday to describe students’ return to campus after nearly two years of virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After school, Cancryn seventh-grader Kimiah Avery said it was good to be back, and things “kind of felt the same” for her since she was already familiar with the school campus.
“There was some trepidation with students coming back, due to COVID-19 cases, but we have to learn to live with it,” Hassell-Forde said.
This week the Health Department has been conducting COVID-19 testing for all public school students, and those with a negative test result are back in the classroom.
Hassell-Forde said that students are returning to the Addelita Cancryn campus on a staggered schedule for this week.
On Monday and Tuesday, seventh- graders returned to in-person learning and today, fourth- through sixth-grade students will join them on campus.
By Friday, Hassell-Forde said she is will have 750 students back on her campus.
Hassell-Forde said she is focused on improving students’ grades and “getting them back to where they belong,” by offering “a greater sense of normalcy.”
“They are happy to be together, they are glad to be back in school, because not all of our students were able to adjust to the virtual learning,” Hassell-Forde said. “We are happy to have them back.”