ST. THOMAS — The University of the Virgin Islands on Friday announced the winners of the Afternoon on the Green fundraiser and the beneficiaries of two academic scholarships.
Jadynn Sibilly, a senior at Charlotte Amalie High School, and J’kyla Bastian, a senior at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, were awarded the Edward E. Thomas Volunteer Scholarship. Both will attend UVI in the fall. Sibilly plans to major in English and journalism while Bastian plans to study marine biology and English, according to a university statement.
The Edward Thomas Volunteer Scholarship fund was created in honor of local businessman and chairman of the UVI Research and Technology Park Board, Edward Thomas, to aid students who have demonstrated a commitment to community service. Each year, two St. Thomas high school seniors are awarded scholarships to attend UVI to study in the field of their choice.
The annual college scholarship fundraiser, now in its 31st year, drew large crowds who “partied with a purpose, danced to live music, played interactive games in the Kid Zone, explored UVI programs, and sampled a variety of dishes donated by local cooks and chefs,” the release stated.
Following the event, held last Sunday at UVI’s St. Thomas campus, more than a dozen cooks were recognized for their popular food entries. Among them was longtime Afternoon on the Green participant Arthur Raymo III, who was the top vote-getting cook, winning the overall prize for his dish, “Brigo’s Firehouse Salmon.” He also walked away with a free cellular phone with yearlong free service compliments of Viya.
The winners in the other categories are as follows:
1st Place — Mills Smokehouse BBQ — Smoked Brisket
2nd Place — Phyllis Pickering —Chicken & Rice
3rd Place — Arian’s Restaurant — Barbeque Chicken
1st Place — Arthur Raymo III —Brigo’s Firehouse Salmon
2nd Place — Philyencia Boney — Fish in Butter Sauce
1st Place — St. Clair Potter —Lentil Balls
1st Place — Josie’s Special Events — Ital Soup
2nd Place — Alfred Cannonier —Seafood Kallaloo
3rd Place — Victor A. Edwards — Kallaloo
Honorable Mention — Neville Gonsalves — Ital Soup in a Yabba Pot
1st Place — Philyencia Boney —Fungi
2nd Place — Philyencia Boney —Mashed Potato
3rd Place — Philyencia Boney —Spinach Rice
1st Place — Josie’s Special Events — Josie’s Banana Bread
1st Place — Hannah Carty —Salted Toffee Chocolate Chunk Cookies
2nd Place — Hannah Carty —Chocolate Cookie Butter Cake Jar
3rd Place — Cora Thomas — Assorted Tarts (guava, coconut, pineapple)
1st Place — Mary Joe Williams — Anegada Iced Tea
2nd Place — Chef Nibbs — Lemongrass Iced Tea
3rd Place — Charlene Adams —maubi