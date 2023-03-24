ST. THOMAS — The University of the Virgin Islands on Friday announced the winners of the Afternoon on the Green fundraiser and the beneficiaries of two academic scholarships.

Jadynn Sibilly, a senior at Charlotte Amalie High School, and J’kyla Bastian, a senior at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, were awarded the Edward E. Thomas Volunteer Scholarship. Both will attend UVI in the fall. Sibilly plans to major in English and journalism while Bastian plans to study marine biology and English, according to a university statement.