Terminix, the pest control company responsible for poisoning a family on St. John in 2015, has reached a $3 million settlement with the local government for violation of consumer protection laws, according to a news release from the V.I. Attorney General’s Office.
Former Attorney General Claude Walker filed the lawsuit in 2017, and Attorney General Denise George announced the settlement agreement Wednesday.
“It ends a multi-year investigation and litigation against a company that put many Virgin Islands families at risk for great harm and devastated a family vacationing on the island,” George said in a prepared statement.
The settlement is in addition to the $10 million in federal criminal fines and other payments the company was ordered to pay in 2017, and the $90 million settlement that Terminix and its insurers agreed to pay the Esmond family.
The family of four — a prominent couple and their two teenage sons from Delaware — was vacationing in a rental unit at Sirenusa on St. John in March 2015. Two employees of Terminix USVI fumigated the unit below them, and the illegal application of methyl bromide caused the family to suffer permanent, crippling injuries.
The chemical was banned for indoor use in 1984 and “the few remaining uses are severely restricted and largely limited to commodity applications for quarantine and pre-shipment purposes,” according to a 2017 statement from the U.S. Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency. “Pesticides containing methyl bromide in the U.S. are restricted-use due to their acute toxicity, meaning that they may only be applied by a certified applicator. Health effects of acute exposure to methyl bromide are serious and include central nervous system and respiratory system damage.”
The company admitted to knowingly applying fumigants containing methyl bromide at Sirenusa on or around Oct. 20, 2014, and on or around March 18, 2015, and was “also charged with applying the restricted-use pesticide in 12 residential units in St. Croix and one additional unit in St. Thomas between September 2012 and February 2015.”
The company had used the chemical to treat for powder post beetles, a common nuisance insect in the territory. Terminix voluntarily ceased the use of methyl bromide after the Esmond family was poisoned and the government began an investigation.
The local government’s lawsuit also claimed that Terminix employees, including those who performed the 2015 fumigation at Sirenusa, “lacked proper training and basic safety equipment to perform fumigations,” according to the Attorney General’s statement.
Terminix no longer operates in the Virgin Islands.
