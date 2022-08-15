V.I. Attorney General Denise George continues to spar in court with attorneys for Jeffrey Epstein’s co-executors over what remains of the wealthy sex offender’s estate.

George is arguing that the co-executors, Epstein’s longtime attorneys Richard Kahn and Darren Indyke, are trying to hide estate assets for themselves and maneuver millions through the “2013 Butterly Trust.”

-— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.