ST. CROIX — All roads are set this weekend to lead to Estate Lower as the Agriculture Department and its partners present “Agriculture: A Golden Opportunity to Grow.”
This is the 50th anniversary of the agricultural fair, held normally in February over the Presidents Day weekend at the Rudy Schulterbrandt Agricultural Fair Grounds, and officials are celebrating with a fun, new contest — a lucky individual will win prizes for the most paraphernalia over the span of years.
Officials moved this year’s fair to Memorial Day weekend citing the uncertainty and rise in COVID-19 cases at the time.
The three-day fair traditionally draws a crowd that averages 35,000 and has been classified as one of the largest fair of its kind in the region. Drawing vendors and fairgoers from neighboring Caribbean islands and various states, it is a one-stop shop for plants, crafts, handmade jewelry, clothing, and Crucian cuisine.
Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson said the fair kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m. and gates close for the day at 6 p.m. Opening and closing hours will repeat on Sunday and Monday.
“We’ve had a lot of challenges as you know in light of this pandemic, but we have had all boots on the ground and brought in our partners and some additional manpower to get it to where we need to be this weekend,” Nelson said. “It has been all-hands-on-deck as we are getting ready doing things like rebuilding the garage and other areas that needed attention.”
Nelson said this year’s 50th anniversary is a time to reflect on what has been and what will be in the future.
“This is the 50th and now more than ever before we are seeing the evidence that we as a territory should try to rely on a local source of food,” he said. “Because of the pandemic, and global issues like war and natural disasters, our dependency on imported food can be cut off. We have to be able to sustain ourselves. Right now it is not an option, but something we must do.”
Fairgoers can expect all the usual highlights including some 100 food and refreshment vendors; 50 arts and crafts vendors and more than 70 crop and livestock farmers. There also will be food demonstrations and displays from school and youth groups. The V.I. Health Department, among free health services being provided, will administer COVID vaccines. Groups including the Disability Rights Center for the Virgin Islands will be on hand to educate residents on services provided, especially for parents with children struggling with disabilities.
Nelson said off-island vendors will also be on hand.
“We will have a great showing from within the territory, but we also have commitment from seven of our neighboring islands, that they will be here representing for the fair and you know that is always a great draw as well,” he said.
Hubert Alexander, director of special activities and entertainment for the fair, said this weekend’s the lineup includes quelbe bands, quadrille dancers, steel pan orchestras, and school and community bands.
“We will have a cultural presentation from Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights and their dancers, we have the Superior Court Rising Stars from both districts, we will have a dynamic singspiration” on Sunday by Holy Ghost Deliverance Ministries: City of Refuge.”
Reggae Explosion on Monday will wrap up the event with entertainment by Fyah Train Band and Akae Beka Sound Station, among others.
“People are really excited about getting back out and enjoying themselves,” Nelson said. “We have not had a full fair since just before the pandemic and we are all ready for it.”
As part of the celebration and in honor of the 50th anniversary, Nelson said a special contest has been organized to award the individual who can produce the most memorabilia from the fair over the years.
Entrance to the fair daily is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children 12 and under.