ST. CROIX — “Agriculture: A Golden Opportunity to Grow.”
That’s the theme for the 50th anniversary of the V.I. Agriculture and Food Fair to be held in May this year, but fair organizers will kick off the celebration virtually beginning Saturday.
The Ag fair, normally held during the President’s Day weekend, is now scheduled for Memorial Day weekend from May 28-30.
Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson told The Daily News that the Fair Board of Directors has not been able to schedule a full-fledged fair since the 2020 pandemic.
“We’ve been looking at the trends and believed that we are in good shape to hold the event in the spring,” he said. “We are planning for it to include our usual features, but of course, adding all of the COVID-19 protocols and safety mandates to ensure a safe event for all.”
Nelson said this year’s fair will include all of the favorites to include crop and livestock displays, food and drink vendors, craft vendors, an attractive ag fair poster, livestock farmer of the year, crop farmer of the year and the overall fair honoree.
“We’ve already begun going out to farms to conduct judging in some of the areas and it will be exciting when the winners are announced,” Nelson said.
The application turnaround for the May event is “very encouraging” according to Nelson, who said his office has been receiving calls from off-island vendors and potential visitors who want to begin making plans to come for the event.
And, while most food and farming vendor categories are filled, there are spaces available for livestock and educational exhibit areas.
The fair traditionally draws a crowd that averages 35,000 people over the course of the three-day event, and classified as the largest fair of its kind in the region. It draws vendors and fairgoers from the region and states, and serves a one-stop shop for plants, crafts, handmade jewelry, clothing, and Crucian cuisine.
Virtual event
Mathias Clavier, an Ag fair board member and director of the University of the Virgin Islands’ exhibit, said a virtual presentation will kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday.
It will broadcast simultaneously on Sunday and Monday on the social media pages of the Agriculture Department, the Agricultural Food Fair Board and UVI’s School of Agriculture.
“The virtual presentation is being done to bring some of the excitement that has been missed in the last two years and get everyone ready for what is to come in May,” Clavier said.
“There will be presentations, interviews with farmers, a tostones cooking workshop, a tree-planting workshop and other presenters.”
Clavier said fair organizers find themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place because while the fair’s Golden Anniversary is cause for a huge celebration, they are thinking safety first.
“We really want to do it up big, we have a lot to celebrate and we all want an event to remember,” he said, “but we have to strike that balance because we understand the uncertain times that we are living in and have to be mindful to work with the supporting agencies to make it safe in every way.”
Nelson said that come May organizers plan to adhere to all social distancing guidelines including putting a limit on mass gatherings, offering hand-sanitizing stations and mandating mask wearing among others.
For more information call at 340-725-5268.