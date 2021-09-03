Attorney General Denise George late Thursday announced a pending lawsuit against the V.I. Water and Power Authority seeking both a temporary and permanent injunction against implementation of a law set in motion by legislators who voted last month to override vetoes by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
The lawsuit, which was filed Aug. 27 but only announced on Thursday by George, challenges the constitutionality of the law, Act No. 8472 (formerly Bill No. 34 0026) that reduced the number of WAPA board members.
According to a news release Thursday evening, the lawsuit was filed in Superior Court “to prevent implementation” of Act No. 8472 and “consists of a complaint and a motion for temporary restraining order, preliminary and permanent injunction.”
It names Albert Bryan Jr., in his capacity as governor of the Virgin Islands, and the V.I. government as plaintiffs.
George’s announcement comes a day shy of what would have been a month since lawmakers forced the passage of two bills intended to improve the troubled agency, after voting unanimously to override Bryan’s vetoes.
In May, Bryan vetoed two bills — one seeking to make the PSC a semi-autonomous agency and another, Bill 34-0026, which sought to change the makeup of the WAPA board. During an Aug. 3 legislative session, however, lawmakers overrode the vetoes, which automatically made them law. George said “the action is unconstitutional and unlawfully infringes upon the power and authority of the executive branch and chief executive, in violation of the separation of powers doctrine under the Revised Organic Act of 1954 and the Constitution of the United States.”
She added that the override by 34th Legislature after Bryan’s veto “reduced the number of WAPA board members from nine (9) to seven (7) by specifically removing two out of three of the executive cabinet members from the WAPA board, and specifically appointing the Director of the Virgin Islands Energy Office as the sole cabinet-level member on the WAPA board.” The attorney general said the lawsuit “asserts that the Legislature’s purposeful restrictions on a Governor’s intrinsic power of appointment and removal of executive branch board members to the WAPA board unlawfully restricts and erodes the Chief Executive’s supervision and control of the executive branch of the Government of the Virgin Islands as mandated in the Revised Organic Act of 1954.”
“The court action specifically asks the V.I. Superior Court to enjoin the V.I. Water and Power Authority from implementing or operating under the new law and to declare that Act No. 8472 is unconstitutional and inorganic, therefore void as a matter of law,” George wrote.
Assistant Attorneys General Ariel Smith and Julie Beberman are representing Bryan and the V.I. government in the lawsuit.
The governor, in the transmittal letter to Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory, said he vetoed then-Bill 34-0026 because the proposed change “is solely to remove the number of individuals directly appointed by the governor from amongst Cabinet-level heads of departments or agencies.”
“While this measure is motivated by great intentions to address the vexing problems of WAPA, it does nothing to improve the efficiency, reliability and affordability of the services provided by the Water and Power Authority,” he wrote at the time. “It does nothing to address the allegations of waste, fraud and abuse. It does nothing to address customer complaints. It is solely focused on limiting the governor’s input into the decision-making of WAPA.”
WAPA customers have implored public officials meanwhile to simply find a way to reform the utility company and to lower their bills.