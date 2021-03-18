V.I. Attorney General Denise George is defending the ongoing use of liens to control the sale of assets from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, and said the government released funds Wednesday to pay local workers who are maintaining privately owned islands Little and Great St. James — which remain in probate limbo.
While attorneys for the estate have repeatedly complained that the liens are impeding their ability to maintain and manage the valuable real estate Epstein left after his suicide in August 2019, George said they are necessary to ensure the properties are not liquidated without notice.
George placed the liens on various accounts after the government filed a civil action against the estate pursuant to the Criminally Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or CICO, in January 2020. The complaint claims that Epstein and his attorneys used the Economic Development Commission’s tax benefit program to save millions of dollars that helped fund his criminal sex trafficking operation.
George has temporarily lifted the liens for various purposes, including allowing the estate to put money into a compensation fund for victims of Epstein’s physical and sexual abuse.
The Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program announced on March 12 that it had resumed issuing compensation offers to victims after the estate transferred approximately $10 million from the sale of Epstein’s New York City and Palm Beach mansions “to satisfy the outstanding amount of the last replenishment request.”
Once valued at more than $600 million, Epstein’s estate has run short of cash — but still holds valuable assets like Little and Great St. James.
“The important purpose of these liens is to ensure that the Estate does not improperly dispose of or dissipate assets that are required to satisfy the government’s claims on behalf of the people of the Virgin Islands or the claims of Epstein’s victims. While the estate has challenged these liens in the Probate and Superior Courts, they remain in force. Throughout the litigation, the government has acted promptly to release funds as needed for the victim compensation fund and to satisfy other estate expenses, including salaries,” George said in a statement issued Wednesday.
Prior to placement of the liens, “there was no impediment to the estate’s payment of any expenses related to Little St. James, its staff, or WAPA bills,” George said. “The estate requested a release of funds from the new lien to cover upcoming payroll for March to May, as well as the 8 boats and 13 utility vehicles that the estate continues to maintain.”
The government released those funds Wednesday, “and notified the estate that funds were available,” George added. “As it has done consistently, the government will continue to monitor the estate’s expenses and ensure that funds are available to maintain the Estate and pay its necessary expenses, including its staff.”