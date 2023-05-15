Senators in the Committee on Rules and Judiciary have voted to approve of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s nomination for the next V.I. Attorney General, leaving Ariel Smith with one final hurdle to clear before her confirmation to the post.

The nomination will now be forwarded to the full 15-member body for approval at the next Legislative Session, after Rules Chairman Sen. Diane Capehart and other committee members endorsed Smith.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.