V.I. Attorney General Denise George said Monday that it is not a conflict of interest for her daughter to have a one-year, $70,000 contract with the V.I. Tourism Department, that also includes $15,000 for travel expenses.
“The contract is a standard government tourism remote sales contract that is lawful and ethical in every regard. The contract is with Tourism and was negotiated with Tourism, not the DOJ,” Attorney General George said in a statement issued to The Daily News on Monday. “I did not have any involvement or discussions at all in the negotiations of the contract with Tourism, as my daughter is an adult who manages her own business affairs. The contract was, as it should be, negotiated with Tourism, submitted from P&P to DOJ in the ordinary course as all other contracts for legal sufficiency review, with all supporting documents required for approval.”
George’s daughter, Kmisha Victoria Counts, is now a resident of Los Angeles, according to her contract.
According to the Property and Procurement website, Counts was hired to “Represent the USVI as a tourism destination” for target markets in the continental United States.
The contract began on June 1 and the government has the option to renew the one-year agreement.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Carol McDonald also signed off on the agreement.
“The law requires that all government contracts be reviewed and approved for legal sufficiency by my office. I made certain that I had absolutely no involvement,” George said.
“To avoid ethical conflicts, as Attorney General, I recuse myself completely from any case, contract or other matter under scrutiny in my office that I know of involving any close family member,” George said. “As it pertains to contracts, V.I. conflict of interest laws prohibit a public official from ‘being financially interested in any contract made or negotiated by him in his official capacity, or by any public agency of which he is a member.’ The contract itself complied with V.I. law
That document makes reference to the “Scope of Services” in Addendum I, which is not attached to the public record on the Property and Procurement website. Addendum II, “Compensation,” is also not provided.
It does state that travel expenses must be approved by Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, who signed off on the contract.
The Daily News has submitted a public records request to Assistant Tourism Commissioner Alani Henneman-Todman, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr., and Property and Procurement Commissioner Anthony Thomas. They have not yet responded with the requested documents.
George said her daughter partnered with Tourism “for over 15 years before and after receiving her college degree from Berklee College of Music.” She also attended the Caribbean Tourism Organization Youth Conference in Aruba, produced and hosted five episodes promoting the Virgin Islands on Tempo Networks, and was a finalist in the Miss World competition in China.
George added that her daughter’s “long-standing relationship with Tourism predates my position as attorney general, and spans administrations. In 2017, when I was not the AG nor with DOJ, she was in the process of negotiating a similar remote sales/marketing contract with the Division of Tourism when the hurricanes hit, and all of the remote tourism sales and marketing efforts were tabled,” according to the statement.
Instead, the contract was issued during a pandemic when the Virgin Islands was ratcheting down on unnecessary travel and issuing restrictions on leisure activities and nationwide travelers were staying home. On June 1, 2019, only 626,000 Americans passed through TSA checkpoints at airports, a year earlier pre-pandemic, that number was 2.5 million.
“It would be unreasonable to expect her to end a long-standing relationship with the Division of Tourism just because her mother became the attorney general,” her mother wrote in a statement to The Daily News. “Makes no sense. We should be encouraging our young college-educated and qualified Virgin Islanders to work with our government to promote our islands abroad instead of trying to place false barriers to discredit, shame or deny them opportunities merely because their parent happens to be a government official.”