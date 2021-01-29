A Water and Power Authority official solicited kickbacks, including tickets to a Golden State Warriors game in California and an all-expense paid snorkeling cruise in St. Maarten after steering valuable contracts to a company he partially owned, according to V.I. Attorney General Denise George.
Niel Vanterpool, transmission and distribution director for WAPA, was arrested by warrant and charged with two counts of conflict of interest, George said in a news release Thursday. If convicted, Vanterpool is facing between one and five years in prison on each felony count, and a maximum $500 fine, “or the amount of financial gain derived from the violation, whichever is greater.”
Vanterpool was served with the warrant Thursday morning, and bail was set at $50,000, according to court records. V.I. Justice Department spokeswoman Sandra Goomansingh clarified Thursday evening that Vanterpool’s name is misspelled “Vanderpool” in the warrant for his arrest.
Vanterpool owns a 33% interest in Surge Communications, LLC, a subcontractor for the company ABB that won a lucrative contract to do work for WAPA, according to the warrant for his arrest.
The case began in January 2018, when WAPA conducted an internal audit of the award of the Field Area Network wireless communication system contract to ABB, Inc. and subcontractor Surge.
“The WAPA Internal Auditors submitted their final report on July 23, 2020, with findings of conflict of interest in the award, selection and administration of the contract by WAPA’s Director of Transmission and Distribution, Niel Vanterpool,” according to the warrant.
Vanterpool began working for WAPA in June 2015 as automation and operations manager before being promoted to transmission and distribution director, in which “he served as the chairperson of the evaluation committee which selected ABB, Inc. to be awarded the FAN contract with Surge Communications, LLC as ABB’s subcontractor,” according to the warrant. Vanterpool also “served as WAPA’s project manager of the FAN project,” and “approved all invoices and payments to ABB causing WAPA to remit funds in excess of 1.7 million dollars to ABB for performance of the contract.”
Auditors reviewed documents that showed Vanterpool and ABB “struck an agreement before WAPA awarded the contract” that Surge would serve as ABB’s subcontractor, according to the warrant. Between October 2015 and January 2018, Vanterpool approved nine invoices from ABB totaling $1.736 million on the initial contract, and “subsequently, in March 30, 2018, WAPA awarded a $1,791,415 no-bid contract to ABB to conduct repairs to its hurricane damaged FAN wireless Communications System, again with Surge Communications, LLC as the subcontractor,” according to the warrant.
Surge was established in 2013 with Vanterpool as a managing member, and WAPA’s contracting office issued a request for proposals for the FAN project in January 2014 to seven companies, only two of which, including ABB, submitted proposals.
Auditors found through interviews that Vanterpool introduced Surge Communications to members of WAPA, “never informing them that he had 33% managing interest in the business,” and Vanterpool was familiar with ABB from earlier WAPA projects.
In February of 2016, Vanterpool solicited ABB CEO Chris Rittler “for tickets to a Warriors game in California,” and ABB Sales Director Howard Robertson “offered an all-expense paid snorkeling cruise or a sunset cruise to Niel Vanterpool in St. Maarten, West Indies,” according to the warrant. “Niel Vanterpool solicited for and was offered gratuities as part of his relationship with ABB, Inc.”
And because Vanterpool oversaw and approved the work done by Surge communications for WAPA, “Vanterpool approved all invoices submitted by ABB, Inc. regardless of the quality or completion of the work performed,” and the scheme “resulted in Niel Vanterpool receiving a portion of those funds for his own financial gain from the WAPA FAN project,” according to the warrant.
“Conflict of Interest by public employees and officials, particularly in the bidding and procurement of government contracts should not be tolerated. It is a form of public corruption that severely undermines the integrity and fairness of government contract awards and competitive negotiations and further compromises the proper management of public projects. The investigation into this matter continues,” George said in a statement.