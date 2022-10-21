ST. THOMAS — Employees with V.I. Waste Management Authority and Public Works began preliminary repairs Thursday to a sewage line leak and damaged roadway at the intersection of First Street and 8th Avenue in Sugar Estate.

The temporary repairs will eventually be made permanent, according to Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel, who contacted The Daily News following a published report Wednesday about the potholed, sewage-filled road that endanger the lives of residents. One of them was 90-year-old Angela Durant, who contacted The Daily News saying she talked to Public Works, Waste Management and Government House personnel to no avail. Durant, who still drives and feared her car would one day get struck in a pothole, said overflowing sewage put the community’s health at risk.