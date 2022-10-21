ST. THOMAS — Employees with V.I. Waste Management Authority and Public Works began preliminary repairs Thursday to a sewage line leak and damaged roadway at the intersection of First Street and 8th Avenue in Sugar Estate.
The temporary repairs will eventually be made permanent, according to Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel, who contacted The Daily News following a published report Wednesday about the potholed, sewage-filled road that endanger the lives of residents. One of them was 90-year-old Angela Durant, who contacted The Daily News saying she talked to Public Works, Waste Management and Government House personnel to no avail. Durant, who still drives and feared her car would one day get struck in a pothole, said overflowing sewage put the community’s health at risk.
According to Gabriel, his department was providing “temporary relief” to residents with the repairs, and working with Waste Management as there’s a “wastewater issue” at the intersection.
“Water is ultimately the enemy of asphalt. So as water continues to penetrate and settle — whether wastewater or rainwater — the patches wash away every time a car rolls over it,” Gabriel said, noting that Waste Management is also working on permanent repairs for the damaged sewage connection.
Also Thursday, Waste Management issued a press release noting that the agency, in partnership with Public Works, repaired the sewage connection and the road.
Lorna Nichols-Minkoff said, “In a joint operation today, our crews went out immediately to address the situation. We are asking the public to be mindful of the barricades in this area and that this will be a one-way road while the concrete is settling. The VIWMA and VIDPW apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused in the community, and we thank everyone for their patience and cooperation.”
According to Nichols-Minkoff, a nearby house’s pipeline was broken and causing a leak. “It was a four- inch pipeline that they hooked back up to the main sewer line. The main sewer line is OK,” she said.
Meanwhile, Gabriel said there’s is a law in place that would take care of the repairs to the intersection.
The measure he referred to sets aside $2 million for “1st Street Road Repairs,” including drainage, milling, paving, and sidewalk repairs.
According to the 34th Legislature website, Act 8454 or Bill 34-0036, is “an act appropriating the excess debt service reserve funds for the outstanding Matching Fund Revenue Bonds to fund certain urgently needed capital projects across the Territory.” The bill was passed May 4, 2021, and signed into law by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on May 19, 2021.
“It wasn’t an easy solicitation for us to build, so that’s why it’s taking a while,” Gabriel said. “I’m very hopeful that in early November that should go out to solicitation, and hopefully by the first quarter next year we should be able to start construction on that project.”
A day after The Daily News’ article was published, Carol Callwood also spoke to The Daiy News about the concerns, noting she drives by the intersection at least twice a week to attend church.
“Believe it or not, this has been occurring for years,” she said.
Callwood said that after attending church recently, she spoke with a resident in the community who told her that they could tell when someone flushes their toilet because water would “bubble up” and back up the line.
Gabriel urged residents to contact his department moving forward with their concerns.
Public Works, he said, has a “very robust” outreach and communications division.
“We have several ways that the community can contact us. People need to use those mediums. That’s the way you get issues resolved,” Gabriel said.