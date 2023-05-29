V.I. Fire and Emergency Services officials are lauding the quick containment of an afternoon blaze in Frederiksted at a time the island id weathering the drought season.
According to a news release, about 3:01 p.m. on Sunday, VIFEMS responders were dispatched to a fire on agricultural land in Frederiksted. The fire, which broke out earlier that afternoon, “posed a significant threat to the area due to dry weather conditions and strong winds” the release stated.
Responding crews on scene, including VIFEMS and VIPD “managed to establish containment lines, preventing the further spread of the fire.”
"While the fire is now contained, our work is not yet complete," Fire Chief Klebert Titus said. "Our response crews are diligently assessing the area, identifying and extinguishing any remaining hotspots to ensure the safety and well-being of our community."
Residents are advised to remain vigilant and immediately report any signs of smoke or fire to the authorities via 911 dispatchers.
Residents and visitors ate reminded that “current territorial burn ban issued on April 11, 2023, remains in effect as the dry weather conditions persist,” the release stated.