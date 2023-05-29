V.I. Fire and Emergency Services officials are lauding the quick containment of an afternoon blaze in Frederiksted at a time the island id weathering the drought season.

According to a news release, about 3:01 p.m. on Sunday, VIFEMS responders were dispatched to a fire on agricultural land in Frederiksted. The fire, which broke out earlier that afternoon, “posed a significant threat to the area due to dry weather conditions and strong winds” the release stated.