ST. CROIX — It was a festive weekend on St. Croix as thousands of people from near and far turned out for the first two days of the St. Croix Agriculture and Food Fair, now in its 49th year.

This year’s theme, “Agriculture: Trendy in 2020,” was echoed by many who spoke during the opening ceremony Saturday morning and said they understood the importance of nurturing the recent uptick in the industry and the many who have begun planting as a hobby or on a larger scale to ensure real growing control of the food supplies for the territory.