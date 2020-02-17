Shelly Shulterbrandt accepts an award for his late mother, Lena Shulterbrandt, for whom the fair grounds were named for 2020. Presenting the award are Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., left, Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson, second right, and Diane Brown, right.
Two-year-old Theodore DeJesus Jr. gets his shades ready to hide his eyes from the sun at the agriculture fair.
One of the attractions at the Agriculture Fair is the selection of colorful birds, including wild geese and ducks.
There are pineapples, and then there are Antigua black pineapples, which are known to be sweeter, according to farmers.
Shelly Shulterbrandt accepts an award for his late mother, Lena Shulterbrandt, for whom the fair grounds were named for 2020. Presenting the award are Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., left, Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson, second right, and Diane Brown, right.
Daily News photos by MARKIDA SCOTLAND
The farmer's market was named in honor of Rosalia Drew this year, accepting the award from Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., left, and Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson, right.
Ryann Motta tries to pet the rabbits inside the viewing area, but some were a bit too jumpy for her to catch.
Daily News photos by MARKIDA SCOTLAND
Roberto Cruz had just what shoppers looking for: sweet and spicy sauces inside the farmers’ market.
A goat at the livestock pavilion.
A variety of peppers and other fruits and vegetables make a colorful display at the fair.
Gianna Christopher sells her madras goodies.
Roneil Allembert, the "V.I. Honey Man," shows off his bees to St. Croix Sen. Allison DeGazon.
ST. CROIX — It was a festive weekend on St. Croix as thousands of people from near and far turned out for the first two days of the St. Croix Agriculture and Food Fair, now in its 49th year.
This year’s theme, “Agriculture: Trendy in 2020,” was echoed by many who spoke during the opening ceremony Saturday morning and said they understood the importance of nurturing the recent uptick in the industry and the many who have begun planting as a hobby or on a larger scale to ensure real growing control of the food supplies for the territory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.