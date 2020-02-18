The Rising Stars Steel Orchestra keeps the crowd entertained while they hid from the rain on Sunday morning at the 49th annual Agriculture and Food Fair in Estate Lower Love on St. Croix. The fair wrapped up on Monday.
Shamari Haynes and Elizabeth Watley from the Tourism Department walked the grounds with St. Croix Festival Queen Izhani Rosa, Festival Princess Aniyah Williams, USVI Caribbean Queen Caronique Cromwel and Festival Princee Jaheim Creque.
Juanita Gardine Elementary School won the sweepstakes for their education exhibit. Accepting the award from Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson are T’cory Jameson, Jahnesha Nieves, Uniqua Williams, Tysha St. Jules, Antonia Bailey, Barbara McGregor and Nulbertha Martinez.
Daily News photos by MARKIDA SCOTLAND
Darnelle Phillip and the Fusion Band perform despite heavy rain on the second day of the Agriculture and Food Fair on Sunday.
Maureen Shaw enjoys some local ice cream along with her nephew Naim Young, visiting from New Jersey.
Shanisa Emmanuel sells strip lashes and her one-of-kind lash book at the fair for her brand, J’adore Palace.
A peacock perches in the livestock pavilion.
Shoppers look at a selection of fabrics and jewelry at the Agriculture and Food Fair.
Fresh vegetables, including ripe red tomatoes, on offer at the fair.
Fiyah Love sells her locally grown produce during the Agriculture and Food Fair of the Virgin Islands, which ran from Saturday to Monday on St. Croix. Page 2, Pages 8-9
