The V.I. Agriculture Department wants to give the gift that keeps on giving with its Holiday Season Tree Giveaway.
The tree giveaway will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its Estate Lower Love headquarters on St. Croix. Varieties include tamarind, orange manjack, baobab, pasture fiddle, coconut, mahogany, royal palm, tippet and sea grape.
Residents will be able to receive “one tree of their choice per person” while supplies last, the department announced in a news release.
The department’s Forestry Division is hosting the event in partnership with the St. George Village Botanical Garden, the University of the Virgin Islands’ Agriculture School, the Agricultural Experiment Station and the local farming community.
For details email daniel.mckenzie@doa.vi.gov or call 340-725-5268.