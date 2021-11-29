Agriculture Department employees could soon have a new space to work in, if the planned demolition of the department’s administration building is approved by the St. Croix Coastal Zone Management Committee.
Department officials testified about the planned demolition of the Estate Lower Love building, during a public hearing Tuesday before the Committee. The structure was severely damaged during Hurricane Maria in 2017, officials said.
Agriculture’s Assistant Commissioner Diana Collingwood told CZM members the department had 47 employees working in the building, but that since the storm they were relocated to the “forestry building” nearby. That building, however, is also scheduled for demolition after the new administrative building is completed.
Boschulte Architecture submitted a permit application for the proposed demolition on behalf of the Agriculture Department to the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources on Sept. 30. In addition to providing demolition drawings, the architecture firm is also designing the new administration building.
Neither CZM committee members nor members of the public voiced any serious concerns in regards to environmental impacts of the demolition during Tuesday’s public hearing.
Scott Beebe, representing the Agriculture Department, testified that all construction debris and excess material spoils will be placed in roll-off containers for collection for off-site disposal in a permitted landfill.
The new building will include space for the Agriculture and Forestry staff.
Agriculture Executive Assistant Atarah Garib estimated that construction on the new building will be completed in two years.
Further details were lacking.
“The department has been working to obtain some information on future plans, because the committee would be interested, but there’s not a lot of information available at this time,” said CZM environmental planner Anita Nibbs.
Agriculture officials agreed to submit more information on structural and interior designs when they return to the CZM to present the construction phase of the project.
A decision meeting for the demolition will be held within the next 30 days, with a tentative date of Dec. 16, CZM Chairwoman Masserae Sprauve-Webster said.