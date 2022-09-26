Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson is reminding livestock farmers about the increased threat of disease to animals caused by wet weather, and is recommending they fix leaky roofs and improve drainage in and around animal pens during the rainy season. This will reduce standing water, mud, and wet manure, he said, noting that wet and muddy pens and pastures put animals at risk for many health problems.
“Mud can cause foot damage and lameness, which prevents animals from moving around to eat and graze,” according to the released statement. “Stomach worms thrive in wet manure and on muddy pastures where they can cause disease and even death in infected cattle, sheep, goats and pigs.”
The department said in order to reduce exposure, farmers should delay letting animals out in the mornings when areas may be drier from rain — or even dew.
“Wet manure causes the release of ammonia into the air. The ammonia can irritate the animals’ lungs and cause pneumonia. Farmers should make every effort to keep their animals out of mud and manure,” said Dr. Bethany Bradford, Agriclture’s director of Veterinary Services.
Bradford recommends farmers allow all animals, including pigs, access to dry areas such as concrete flooring or wood pallets to prevent disease.
She added that white lime is available from concrete suppliers and hardware stores, and can be used to neutralize the ammonia smell by spreading directly onto wet manure.
Farmers are encouraged to contact Bradford’s office about using de-worming medications effectively to reduce infestations before animals get sick. For more information, call the Division of Veterinary Services on St. Croix at 340-642-7320, St. Thomas 340-774-5182, or St. John at 340-423-9022.