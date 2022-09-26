Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson is reminding livestock farmers about the increased threat of disease to animals caused by wet weather, and is recommending they fix leaky roofs and improve drainage in and around animal pens during the rainy season. This will reduce standing water, mud, and wet manure, he said, noting that wet and muddy pens and pastures put animals at risk for many health problems.

“Mud can cause foot damage and lameness, which prevents animals from moving around to eat and graze,” according to the released statement. “Stomach worms thrive in wet manure and on muddy pastures where they can cause disease and even death in infected cattle, sheep, goats and pigs.”