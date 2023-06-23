The V.I. Agriculture Department is asking families and farmers in the territory to conserve water in the face of drought conditions.
The department is particularly focused on St. Croix, which is experiencing a “D4,” or “exceptional drought,’ according to a news press release.
V.I. Agriculture Commissioner Louis Petersen said the department is asking everyone to do their part and conserve water.
“Until now, we’ve never had a D4,” he said in the press release. “So it appears we’re moving towards what appears to be another long-term drought in 2023 and are urging everyone who has farms, as well as the public in general, to be mindful of water use.”
Drought conditions on St. Croix are indicated by significant vegetation stress, soil moisture shortages and water supply issues. St. Thomas and St. John are experiencing “severe” drought issues, according to the press release.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said that St. Croix has already qualified for a 2023 secretarial drought declaration by the U.S. Drought Monitor, and livestock producers on the island qualify for assistance through the USDM Livestock Forage Program.
V.I. Agriculture Department veterinarian, Dr. Bethany Bradford, advised livestock farmers to separate animals by gender and provide water to livestock and horses up to twice their normal intake.
Farmers seeking information on the Livestock Forage or Crop Insurance Disaster programs can contact the Farm Service Agency at 340-773-9146.